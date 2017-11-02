News By Tag
Coastal Georgia YMCA Holds Grand Opening of Statesboro Facility
Felder & Associates of Savannah serves as architect for $1 million project.
Felder & Associates of Savannah served as architect for the project at 409 Claiborne Ave., the site of the former Sallie Zetterower Elementary School complex. Work to renovate the building and grounds included adding new windows to the old school gym that now welcome light into the YMCA's new 11,000-square-
"This unique location in a neighborhood setting offers the perfect fit for the YMCA, with great accessibility, over eight acres of usable land and fifty thousand square feet of indoor space," said Joel Smoker, president and CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. "The Felder team worked alongside many YMCA volunteers to ensure we have this beautiful and functional place to serve the community now and for generations to come."
The facility will also offer cardio and strength equipment, a boxing studio, Child Watch and Kid Zone rooms for pre-school and school-aged children, a dedicated teen room and separate studios for yoga, Pilates, dance and group exercise classes. The local YMCA's full-time staff of two (plus part-time instructors)
"While the renovation repurposes the building for a new use, our goal was also to preserve some of the history of the school itself, honoring the legacy of the students and teachers who once walked the halls," said Brian Felder, managing principal of Felder & Associates.
Grand opening festivities included an open house with tours of the facility and an opportunity to meet staff members.
ABOUT FELDER & ASSOCIATES
Established in 2012, Felder & Associates specializes in historic preservation, commercial architecture, adaptive reuse architecture, corporate interior design, high-end residential design, green building and neo-traditional building. The firm has a staff of LEED accredited architects and interior designers who focus on sustainability. Locally, Felder & Associates is a member of the wcj Savannah Chamber of Commerce and Historic Savannah Foundation. The firm is nationally connected in the American Institutes of Architects, the American Society of Interior Designers and the United States Green Building Council. Felder & Associates is a member of the International Interior Design Association. In 2014, Felder & Associates received a historic preservation award from the Historic Savannah Foundation and the best architecture firm award from Savannah Magazine. Felder & Associates recently completed the Grey restaurant in the former Greyhound bus depot in the Savannah historic district. The firm is located at 2514 Abercorn St. Suite 110, Savannah, GA 31401. For more information or to contact Felder & Associates, call 912-777-3979, or visit http://www.felderassociates.net
