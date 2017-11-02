 
Climate Action brings the private sector to Bonn

UN climate talks start this week in Bonn. Climate Action's Sustainable Innovation Forum is taking place on 13-14 November.
 
 
LONDON - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- On Monday, the 23rd annual Conference of the Parties (COP23) kicked off in Bonn with the main aim of implementing the Paris Agreement.

In 2015, the international community celebrated the signing of the landmark Paris Agreement during COP21. This was the first truly international agreement with more than 185 countries pledging to combat climate change.

Two years later, there remain many challenges yet to be tackled. In June of this year, President Donald Trump formally asked to withdraw the United States from the agreement, creating numerous questions as to what impact this will have on the future of the accord.

Ahead of this year's negotiations, UN Environment also published its annual emissions report arguing that current pledges from countries are falling short of what is needed to achieve the Paris goals and keep global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

However, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) published a report last week, which argued that there are "myriad" opportunities for the private sector to get involved in climate markets.

As the private sector played a pivotal role in the Paris Agreement, it holds the key to maintaining the momentum and to fostering much-needed progress.

Climate Action, in a unique partnership with UN Environment, is hosting the 8th annual Sustainable Innovation Forum, the largest business-focused event alongside COP23. The event brings together policymakers and the private sector to exchange knowledge, inspiration, and ideas.

This year, the Forum will take place on the 13th-14th November, next to the Bula negotiations zone, and brings together over 600 carefully chosen delegates and 75 speakers to discuss a wide range of climate business topics.

The "Accelerating the Energy Transition" panel will host representatives from Fortum Corporation, Orsted (former DONG Energy) and Siemens AG to discuss with the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Environment Roseanna Cunningham, and the Norwegian Ministrer of Climate & Environment Vidar Helgesen.

Representatives from Bloomberg News Energy Finance, Eaton Corporation, UK Energy and Gas Regulator Ofgem and the Renewable Energy Association will discuss the changing business models in the wake of increased opportunities that energy storage technologies offer.

BMW Group, Westport, the Indonesian Biofuels Producer Association, California's Secretary for Environmental Protection Matt Rodriquez, and wcj the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy of British Columbia, among others, will discuss accelerating the transformation to a clean transport and mobility system.

Other topics that will be discussed in-depth are the role of climate-smart agriculture, air pollution mitigation and health in big cities, liveable cities and sustainable infrastructure, and scaling-up finance to reach the Paris Agreement Commitments.

Speaker highlights include Jerry Brown, Governor of California; Erik Solheim, Executive Director of UN Environment and Environment and Energy Ministers from countries all over the world, including Denmark, Ecuador, Maldives, Luxembourg, Estonia and Ethiopia.

You can access the full 2-days conference agenda on http://www.cop-23.org/download/conference-agenda/.

Will you be in Bonn? Find out how to join us here http://www.cop-23.org/register/.
Source:Climate Action
Email:***@climateactionprogramme.org Email Verified
