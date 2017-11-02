 
Industry News





K Monkey Games Announces Ergastulum

Former PlayStation Developer Unleashes New Horror Game on Kickstarter
 
 
Get up close and personal with Vampires
Get up close and personal with Vampires
 
BIRMINGHAM, England - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent studio K Monkey Games, has revealed Ergastulum, a new first person horror that blends asian and western folklore to create an unforgettable adventure. The studio, founded by a former PlayStation developer, also announced the launch of their campaign on Kickstarter: http://www.kmonkeygames.com/kickstarter

"K Monkey's dream is to create horror games that push boundaries without being held back" said, Joey To, Founder and Developer at K Monkey Games. "Since going independent, I have always wanted to create a game like Ergastulum and deliver a horror experience like no other."

Ergastulum is a first-person fantasy horror adventure game that blends a mix of Asian and Western folklore to create a terrifying vision that will test a players faith to the extremes. The game focuses on psychological horror which relies on the character's fears and abnormal psyche to frighten players.

FEATURES

- Combat-less stealth gameplay with only a Crucifix and Light to protect you

- Real-time light and shadow gameplay to hide and manage your sanity levels

- 100% procedural-generated maps in the Dark World so every time you enter it will be the unknown

- Inspired by both Asian and Western folklore to create new forms of horror

- Intuitive puzzles to solve to unlock hidden secrets

- Over 14 creatures each with their own unique traits

For more information, please visit: http://www.kmonkeygames.com/presskit

About wcj K Monkey Games

K Monkey is the solo developer behind the indie horror series Dungeon Nightmares, a series that has terrified more than 2 million players worldwide. Based in the United Kingdom, K Monkey's creative mission is to create horrifying experiences on both desktop and VR.

K Monkey was founded by Joey To in 2013 and has worked in the games industry for over 9 years as a Games Designer & UI Designer at PlayStation in the team that brought you VR Worlds.

The former Games Designer for VR Worlds is now taking his industry experience to deliver horror games that promise to push the genre forward, including Virtual Reality projects in the near future.

Joey To
***@kmonkeygames.com
Source:K Monkey Games
Email:***@kmonkeygames.com Email Verified
