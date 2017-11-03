Tracey Bond, -dba- DaHairDoc Joins America's #1 Hair Scientist Crystal Porter, Ph.D. on her How The Hair Are You Show? LIVE at WCSU iHeart Radio

Tracey Bond, AW Lic. Cosmetologist at DaHairDoc.com Brand

--About Tracey Bond (DaHairDoc) at DaHairDoc.com:When DaHairDoc couldn't find an adequate supply of professional grade products, made to perform in accordance with their marketing claims for healthier hair care product maintenance;especially with the texture-sensitive needs of her growing natural hair clientele. During her Chicago-based licensed cosmetology practice, Tracey ) downloaded some wealth-producing ideas for delivering a niche beauty services business, online as DaHairDoc. DaHairDoc's dreamy ideas became the web-based establishment that search engines have been directing over a decade to at DaHairDoc.com & HealthyBlackHair.com.Before cosmetology, Tracey was a celebrity-trained, master natural hair technician, braider & loctitian; who recognized early-on that US mainstream health & beauty aids producers, largely ignored the product needs of this niche market, and so DaHairDoc.com handcrafted her own natural and practical solutions. DaHairDoc's clients enjoyed the way their hair transformed in softness, less breakage, and increased hair growth retention with regular the use of DaHairDoc.com products so much that Tracey promised to continue producing her fresh handmade "gourmet grooming goodies" as a best-kept beauty secret according to their demand.Tracey Bond (DaHairDoc) first earned published wcj beauty fame acclaim as a licensed cosmetologist and beauty expert first about thirteen years ago as Cosmetologist's Rising Star Stylist, Artistic Team Platform Educator, AHBAI's Inaugural Proud Lady Beauty Model Competition Placement Winner...and once Chicago-based N'DIGO magazine (a popular urbane societal mag paper) published her award-winning glory story...DaHairDoc has been beautifully busy healthy hairdressing crowns with natural hair care in VIP glitz and glamoured glory.Socially connect with Tracey Bond, DaHairDoc.com on any of her social network platforms: Facebook Page: DaHairDoc.com