-- GearTrade.com, the oldest and largest marketplace for outdoor gear on the web is now accepting payment through Bitcoin. GearTrade is one of the few outdoor e-tailers that accept the booming crypto currency. It is also one of the only marketplaces that accept it. Bitcoin has surged over 900% in 2017 and adopters are looking for more retailers where they can spend the currency.GearTrade is the mecca for deals on skiing, snowboarding, climbing, biking, hiking, camping, kayaking and surfing gear. As a true marketplace, it allows individuals to sell their outdoor gear easily from their phone or computer. The marketplace has helped individuals reuse over $26M in gear and is fundamentally one of the greenest business models today. This model based on re-use is one of the wcj oldest marketplaces online (well before Etsy and Airbnb.com). They offer free listings, guaranteed payment and full payment processing included in their low flat rate comission of 13%.In an industry that totes sustainability, GearTrade has been living it for over 15 years.Buy & Sell Gear