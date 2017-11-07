 
News By Tag
* Rapid Growth
* Physical Therapy Franchise
* Balance Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Colorado Springs
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

#1 Fastest Growing Healthcare Franchise

FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Grows by 9 Centers in Just One Day
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Rapid Growth
* Physical Therapy Franchise
* Balance Therapy

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Colorado Springs - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Mergers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Franchise organization, FYZICAL® Therapy and Balance Centers, continues its rapid expansion across America, adding nine new locations, today! FYZICAL is a leader among America's fastest-growing private companies who influence healthcare markets, redefine private practice businesses through innovation, and drive technological and therapeutic advancements.

FYZICAL is the fastest growing franchise in healthcare, rising to the 6th largest physical therapy company in the United States, since 2013, with 258 locations (32 in construction), across 36 states; growing from 178 to 258 so far just this year! FYZICAL franchisees are experiencing tremendous success, while providing an unmatched quality of service to previously unserved or underserved patients.

The nine new locations represent FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers coming to: Forest Hill, MD; Grove City, PA; seven clinics throughout Colorado's Pikes Peak Region, including; Colorado Springs, Falcon, North Colorado Springs, Eastern Plains and Pueblo West.

Each of these new owners are tapping into a wealth of knowledge: from business principles to balance and vestibular therapy protocols, to a vast network of FYZICAL DPTs and MDs, who share innovative treatment protocols and collaborate when solving complex patient issues. One of the newest FYZICAL Members is Doctor of Physical Therapy, Marc Phillips, of Colorado Springs, CO.

Not only is Phillips able to tap into FYZICAL's resources, everyone at FYZICAL benefits from his experience and expertise in the field. This growing network of business wcj owners is creating the most innovative brain trust of human physiology experts.

"We specialize in orthopedic injuries, sports medicine, and pelvic floor and occupational therapies." Phillips' entire team of therapists have a passion for healing and preventing injury.  "We look forward to being able to better serve our community with balance and fall prevention specialties." Phillips added.

In addition to Phillips' unique contribution to the brain trust, FYZICAL has extended this opportunity to Audiologists, Neurologists, and Otolaryngologists (ENTs). By increasing the diversity of medical experts, FYZICAL's cooperative brain trust has seen an exponential growth of knowledge on countless ways to heal patients and advance injury prevention efforts.

Passionate healers and clinic owners, like Phillips, enhance FYZICAL's ability to educate the public on fall prevention and heal patients, desperately in need of balance and vestibular therapy. Click here to find out more: http://www.fyzicalfranchise.com/news

-FYZICAL-

Contact
Joseph Loewy
Public Relations
***@fyzical.com
End
Source:FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers
Email:***@fyzical.com Email Verified
Tags:Rapid Growth, Physical Therapy Franchise, Balance Therapy
Industry:Health
Location:Colorado Springs - Colorado - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 07, 2017
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share