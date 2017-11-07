News By Tag
#1 Fastest Growing Healthcare Franchise
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Grows by 9 Centers in Just One Day
FYZICAL is the fastest growing franchise in healthcare, rising to the 6th largest physical therapy company in the United States, since 2013, with 258 locations (32 in construction)
The nine new locations represent FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers coming to: Forest Hill, MD; Grove City, PA; seven clinics throughout Colorado's Pikes Peak Region, including; Colorado Springs, Falcon, North Colorado Springs, Eastern Plains and Pueblo West.
Each of these new owners are tapping into a wealth of knowledge: from business principles to balance and vestibular therapy protocols, to a vast network of FYZICAL DPTs and MDs, who share innovative treatment protocols and collaborate when solving complex patient issues. One of the newest FYZICAL Members is Doctor of Physical Therapy, Marc Phillips, of Colorado Springs, CO.
Not only is Phillips able to tap into FYZICAL's resources, everyone at FYZICAL benefits from his experience and expertise in the field. This growing network of business wcj owners is creating the most innovative brain trust of human physiology experts.
"We specialize in orthopedic injuries, sports medicine, and pelvic floor and occupational therapies." Phillips' entire team of therapists have a passion for healing and preventing injury. "We look forward to being able to better serve our community with balance and fall prevention specialties."
In addition to Phillips' unique contribution to the brain trust, FYZICAL has extended this opportunity to Audiologists, Neurologists, and Otolaryngologists (ENTs). By increasing the diversity of medical experts, FYZICAL's cooperative brain trust has seen an exponential growth of knowledge on countless ways to heal patients and advance injury prevention efforts.
Passionate healers and clinic owners, like Phillips, enhance FYZICAL's ability to educate the public on fall prevention and heal patients, desperately in need of balance and vestibular therapy. Click here to find out more: http://www.fyzicalfranchise.com/
