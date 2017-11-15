News By Tag
Beauty and Brows Event in Walnut Creek
Learn about advanced skincare, microblading and the latest products from SkinCeuticals
To maintain a youthful complexion, it is important how you treat your skin on a daily basis as well as the aesthetic procedures that you elect to get. SkinCeuticals' made in the USA skincare line is used by medical spas and medical professionals for daily home care and to complement aesthetic procedures. Their products are formulated to correct signs of aging, protect healthy skin, and prevent future damage.
Microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic tattoo that simulates fine hair strokes into the eyebrow area. The process mimics an exact brow hair, resulting in a feathering effect that is more natural looking than a solid fill.
Come join us for this social and informative evening with wine and hors d'oeuvres.
We will also be holding a raffle for SkinCeuticals products and a microblading treatment.
Details:
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Location: wcj Buon Vino, 1545 Locust
St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Please RSVP at http://beautyandbrows.app.rsvpify.com/
About Allure Rejuvenation Center
Allure is a boutique skin and body care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. www.AllureRejuvenationCenter.com
