AZ Insurance Team Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary

Insurance agency beats the odds and survives first five years in business.
 
 
TEMPE, Ariz. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Local insurance broker celebrates its 5th year in business this month.  AZ Insurance Team was started by Charlotte Burr and Steven Martz, who are both lifelong Arizona natives.  In 2012, Charlotte left her old agency at Farmers to start her own independent insurance agency.  She felt that she could better serve her future clients by being able to provide them with multiple options when it comes to insurance, instead of just one captive company.

"We're able to shop more than 15 companies to find you the best rates and coverage available.  If your rates go up, we can always re-shop you to make sure you're still getting the best value possible. We love being able to do that for our customers, and it's not something other big wcj insurance companies can do or even offer." –Charlotte Burr

Since its inception, AZ Insurance Team has grown to be a well-established insurance broker serving clients in Arizona, California, Texas, Oregon and Washington.  They've written thousands of policies for auto insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, business insurance and more.

Charlotte and Steven have carved out a successful niche with local professionals in the real estate industry who trust them with their own clients time and time again. With a combined total of over 100 reviews on Yelp, Google and Facebook, AZ Insurance Team has a proven track record of satisfying customers above and beyond their expectations.

"We couldn't be more proud of where we came from and where we are headed.  The future is bright." –Steven Martz

AZ Insurance Team plans to continue expanding and growing their insurance agency for another great five years and beyond.

To get in touch with AZ Insurance Team, you can email them at staff@azinsuranceteam.com or visit their website at https://www.azinsuranceteam.com/

