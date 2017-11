The Cabin Sisters at Wishbone North

Contact

--- Jacquie Manning (Small Potatoes), Kate Moretti (Briar Rose), Patti Ecker, Karen Kells-Sibigtroth and Amy Dixon-Kolar (SongSisters), are musician friends who have been meeting monthly at Jacquie's cabin to share each other's company, who realized we enjoy the same type of music and thought it was time to do something about it. We will be offering up an evening of traditional music from the Irish, English, Scottish and American folk traditions, blending our instruments (guitar/bodhran/penny whistle/mandolin/ukulele), wcj voices and harmonies into something quite special. Come join us for a delicious dinner and great music.Wishbone North3300 North Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60657http://wishbonenorth.com 773.549.2663The Cabin Girls (Amy, Jacquie and Patti) will also be featured on WDCB's Folk Festival with Lilli Kuzma, Tuesday, November 7 from 8:30-9:00p. You can hear them on-line at https://wdcb.org