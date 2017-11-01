 
Industry News





The Cabin Sisters at Wishbone North

 
CHICAGO - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Debut performance of The Cabin Girls - Jacquie Manning (Small Potatoes), Kate Moretti (Briar Rose), Patti Ecker, Karen Kells-Sibigtroth and Amy Dixon-Kolar (SongSisters), are musician friends who have been meeting monthly at Jacquie's cabin to share each other's company, who realized we enjoy the same type of music and thought it was time to do something about it. We will be offering up an evening of traditional music from the Irish, English, Scottish and American folk traditions, blending our instruments (guitar/bodhran/penny whistle/mandolin/ukulele), wcj voices and harmonies into something quite special.  Come join us for a delicious dinner and great music.

November 18, 2017 - 7:00p
Wishbone North
3300 North Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60657
Reservations in the music room highly recommended! http://wishbonenorth.com   773.549.2663

The Cabin Girls (Amy, Jacquie and Patti) will also be featured on WDCB's Folk Festival with Lilli Kuzma, Tuesday, November 7 from 8:30-9:00p.  You can hear them on-line at https://wdcb.org.

