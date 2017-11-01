News By Tag
The Cabin Sisters at Wishbone North
November 18, 2017 - 7:00p
Wishbone North
3300 North Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60657
Reservations in the music room highly recommended!
The Cabin Girls (Amy, Jacquie and Patti) will also be featured on WDCB's Folk Festival with Lilli Kuzma, Tuesday, November 7 from 8:30-9:00p. You can hear them on-line at https://wdcb.org.
Contact
Amy Dixon-Kolar
***@amydixonkolar.com
