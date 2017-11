Margra Coffee Announces New Ownership and Website

End

-- Margra Coffee LLC is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing customers to access detailed product information and videos with the option to share information across all major social networking sites.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, NOVEMBER 2017Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices.The new website means that customers can now benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others, assisting the specification process. This is a result of talking with customers and gaining valuable feedback.Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest wcj them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.In addition, Margra Coffee is announcing a change in ownership. Effective immediately, Jacob Northern is now Owner and CEO of Margra Coffee LLC and headquarters will be changed from New Jersey to San Diego, CA.Based out of San Diego, CA, Margra is dedicated to providing World-Class coffee products and customer service. For more information, visit https://www.margracoffee.com