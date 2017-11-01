 
News By Tag
* French Press
* Coffee
* E-commerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Margra Coffee Announces New Ownership and Website

 
SAN DIEGO - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Margra Coffee LLC is inviting visitors to explore its new website. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing customers to access detailed product information and videos with the option to share information across all major social networking sites.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, NOVEMBER 2017

Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices.

The new website means that customers can now benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others, assisting the specification process. This is a result of talking with customers and gaining valuable feedback.

Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest wcj them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

In addition, Margra Coffee is announcing a change in ownership.  Effective immediately, Jacob Northern is now Owner and CEO of Margra Coffee LLC and headquarters will be changed from New Jersey to San Diego, CA.

About Margra Coffee

Based out of San Diego, CA, Margra is dedicated to providing World-Class coffee products and customer service.  For more information, visit https://www.margracoffee.com
End
Source:Margra Coffee LLC
Email:***@margracoffee.com Email Verified
Phone:(619) 828-3176
Tags:French Press, Coffee, E-commerce
Industry:Food
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share