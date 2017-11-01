News By Tag
Margra Coffee Announces New Ownership and Website
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, NOVEMBER 2017
Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices.
The new website means that customers can now benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others, assisting the specification process. This is a result of talking with customers and gaining valuable feedback.
Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest wcj them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.
In addition, Margra Coffee is announcing a change in ownership. Effective immediately, Jacob Northern is now Owner and CEO of Margra Coffee LLC and headquarters will be changed from New Jersey to San Diego, CA.
About Margra Coffee
Based out of San Diego, CA, Margra is dedicated to providing World-Class coffee products and customer service. For more information, visit https://www.margracoffee.com
