 
News By Tag
* European Auto Repair
* Toyota Service
* Bmw Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


ArborMotion Hires New Service Advisor To The Team!

ArborMotion hires a new service advisor to maintain their customer satisfaction and quality of service.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ArborMotion has hired a new service advisor to join their growing team and help maintain customer service and satisfaction goals.

Service Advisers are the faces you see at the desk when you visit and the voices you hear when you call. The customer experience starts and ends with a service advisor, so it's critical to have the right team in place. This position is responsible for all direct communication with the customer, from check in to check out. They are also responsible for talking to customers about the results of their vehicle maintenance check-up and any completed repairs.

"We are excited to have John join us at ArborMotion as a service advisor. John brings many years of experience and is a perfect fit for our style wcj of convenience focused customer service," says Sebastian Gaeta, Owner. "During the interview process he was asking as many questions about us as we were about him. It was obviously important to him that he was joining an organization that felt strongly about servicing vehicles properly and taking care of customers' needs. He has hit the ground running and our customers will thoroughly enjoy working with him."

ArborMotion's number one goal is complete customer satisfaction. With many 5-star reviews, they are proud of their reputation as the Ann Arbor area's most trustworthy European auto repair shop.

About ArborMotion: ArborMotion has the reputation of being the best European auto repair in Ann Arbor, Michigan (http://arbormotion.com/). Their technicians are specially trained on the individual brands they service so their knowledge and experience works for you. Paired with OEM and factory parts, ArborMotion's got the expertise you want.

Contact
Sebastian Gaeta
***@arbormotion.com
End
Source:ArborMotion
Email:***@arbormotion.com
Tags:European Auto Repair, Toyota Service, Bmw Service
Industry:Automotive
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 07, 2017
SEO Ann Arbor News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share