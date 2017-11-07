News By Tag
ArborMotion Hires New Service Advisor To The Team!
ArborMotion hires a new service advisor to maintain their customer satisfaction and quality of service.
Service Advisers are the faces you see at the desk when you visit and the voices you hear when you call. The customer experience starts and ends with a service advisor, so it's critical to have the right team in place. This position is responsible for all direct communication with the customer, from check in to check out. They are also responsible for talking to customers about the results of their vehicle maintenance check-up and any completed repairs.
"We are excited to have John join us at ArborMotion as a service advisor. John brings many years of experience and is a perfect fit for our style wcj of convenience focused customer service," says Sebastian Gaeta, Owner. "During the interview process he was asking as many questions about us as we were about him. It was obviously important to him that he was joining an organization that felt strongly about servicing vehicles properly and taking care of customers' needs. He has hit the ground running and our customers will thoroughly enjoy working with him."
ArborMotion's number one goal is complete customer satisfaction. With many 5-star reviews, they are proud of their reputation as the Ann Arbor area's most trustworthy European auto repair shop.
About ArborMotion: ArborMotion has the reputation of being the best European auto repair in Ann Arbor, Michigan (http://arbormotion.com/
