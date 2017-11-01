News By Tag
Equality Vines and The League of Women Voters Host Meet and Greet and Wine Tasting Event
Jim Obergefell, named plaintiff in the marriage equality case and co-founder of Equality Vines and Chris Carson, president of the League of Women Voters to pour wines, talk equality and officially release the 2015 19th Amendment Chardonnay
Jim and Chris will also officially release the 2015 19th Amendment Chardonnay from Patient Terrier Vineyard. This wine is representative of a true Sonoma County Chardonnay with jasmine, pineapple and salted caramel on the nose. The wine is creamy on the palate with a slight kiss of oak and finishing crisply with citrus acidity that allows it to pair well with seafood and pasta.
"Even as this vibrant community is recovering from devastating wildfires, I am encouraged by the good nature of Sonoma and Napa neighbors helping to make our country fairer and more just," said Chris. "The League is proud to stand with Equality Vines as we work to fight voter suppression and expand voting rights for all."
"Chris has been a necessary and effective voice in the effort to protect voting rights and defend our democracy," said Jim. "Beyond protecting the right to vote and fighting for fair redistricting that accurately and equally reflects voters - not politicians - Chris and the League are voices of reason and compassion on important topics such healthcare, the environment, and immigration. We at Equality Vines share the values Chris and the League stand for, and we applaud their vital contributions to our nation as we continue on our path to a more perfect union."
Everyone is invited to join Jim, Chris and other team members from Equality Vines and The League of Women Voters on November 18th. Jim and Chris will be pouring wines from the 19th Amendment label, a 2016 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc and 2012 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir. Equality Vines donates $2 of every bottle sold to The League of Women Voters. They will also pour wines from the Love Wins series that gives back to LGBTQ causes. wcj These wines are available in the tasting room, at retailers nationwide and online at http://www.equalityvines.com.
About Equality Vines
Equality Vines is the world's first cause wine portfolio dedicated to equality for all people. For every bottle of wine sold, Equality Vines makes a donation to an organization dedicated to the fight for equality, with each line of wine supporting a different equality cause. The Love Wins line of wines supports LGBTQ non-profits, the Suffrage Series supports women's rights, and future series will support other equality causes. The portfolio is inspired by Dr. Marilyn Shultz, the aunt of Equality Vines co-founder Matt Grove, who in 1971 led the class action sexual discrimination lawsuit against NBC and its affiliates that ultimately re-shaped the company. Equality Vines will release special Dr. Marilyn Schulz Tribute Wines that honor individuals involved in the fight for equality. The first wine in this special series, Love Wins Cuvee, honors Equality Vines Co-Founder Jim Obergefell and his late husband John Arthur for their legal fight that ended with the 2015 landmark Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges, bringing marriage equality to the entire United States. For more information call 707-604-5795.
About the League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Contact
Michael Volpatt
4159948864
***@larkinvolpatt.com
