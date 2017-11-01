News By Tag
Altai Systems to Discuss the Microsoft Acquisition of LinkedIn at AMS Fest DC 2017
This year's popular event will be held November 13-14, 2017 at the National Housing Center in NW Washington, D.C. This sell out event will feature speakers and associations from around the country. As one of those speakers, Mike will lead the Monday session, Block & Tackle Talk: Microsoft Acquisition of LinkedIn and CRM Implications with Mike Frye.
Teri Carden, Founder of ReviewMyAMS.com and AMS Fest, expressed her thoughts on Mike's participation:
"We're all set for another killer lineup for AMS Fest! I'm proud to say that Mike Frye, Altai's Founder, is at it again with his wit and wisdom -- this time a micro session on the implications of Microsoft's purchase of LinkedIn. I don't know anyone else in the association world that is speaking on this topic yet, so I think we're in for a real treat!"
Altai Partner, Mike Frye, stated his enthusiasm for the topic by saying:
"I look forward to coming to AMS Fest to talk about Microsoft's investment. Microsoft spent $26 billion on LinkedIn and their 400 million users. Why? What is the secret plan? Come to my session to find out about this acquisition and how it relates to the Office 365 Platform."
To register and learn more click AMSFest http://www.reviewmyams.com/
About Altai Systems:
Altai Systems is the leading Enterprise Association Management Solution (AMS) using the Microsoft Dynamics® 365 platform. We are a company with a long heritage of providing solutions for association and membership management. Founded by two seasoned Microsoft CRM professionals with over 20 years' management experience, each in the field of association and nonprofit related technology wcj solutions, Altai has sales development and technical consultants located across the United States. Altai Systems' mission is to provide solutions to bring members closer -- closer to their clients, their organizations and closer to each other.www.altaisystems.com
About ReviewMyAMS.com:
ReviewMyAMS.com is a website designed to give association executives a voice about how their AMS performs with regards to customer service, ease of use, reliability, and customization. On this site executives can speak openly and honestly about their experiences with their AMS giving end users a collective voice in an incredibly competitive market.
