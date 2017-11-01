News By Tag
Azuka Theatre Kicks off 2017-2018 Season with World Premiere of The Gap by Emma Goidel
Philadelphia's Azuka Theatre Launches Second Season for Pay What You Decide Theater with World Premiere by Emma Emma Goidel
"For our 18th season, Azuka celebrates theater by Philadelphians for Philadelphians,"
For additional information about the show, season and Pay What You Decide ticketing, please visit azukatheatre.org.
In The Gap, Nicole thinks she was abducted by aliens. Lee thinks Nicole is insane. But Nicole is her sister, so Lee goes on a performance art journey to discover the truth about that strange moment in their life that neither of them can exactly name.
"The story explores the relationship between two sisters, for reasons they can't understand or identify, why they never got along. It is about a performance artist (one of the sisters) trying to understand that relationship by making a piece about it wcj with her undergraduate student," said Goidel. "The show is both a dark comedy and a mystery. It touches on memory and the things we do to survive our lives."
Director Wright added, "It is a play about making a play. It is an artist writing about an artists' process. The story talks about the act of using art to finding truth and constructing personal narrative."
The Gap was developed in several theaters, with the first draft taking place while Goidel was a playwright in residence at fellow Drake partner, InterAct Theatre Company. Goidel then went on to develop the script at the Labyrinth Theater Co. and at Ars Nova in New York. The Gap then had a reading in Philadelphia last year by Theatre Exile. Azuka had worked with Goidel by producing Local Girls in 2016 (hailed as "one of the smartest things that's happening in Philadelphia"
"I just loved Emma's voice," added Glaccum. "We talked about a new play and she sent us The Gap. I read it, loved it and said we must do it. She is incredibly funny and her work shows an amazing amount of heart in what she has to say. Azuka does shows that are about the outskirts of society, and Emma's characters tend to live in that place permanently."
The Gap is directed by Wright and stars Ciera Gardner, Maggie Johnson, Jaime Maseda, Geneviève Perrier and Alice Yorke. The production team features Apollo Mark Weaver (Scenic Design), Masha Tsimring (Lighting Design), Jillian Keys (Costume Design), Michael Kiley (Sound Design), Jorge Cosineau (Video Design), Joe Daniels (Technical Director), Avista Custom Theatrical LLC (Properties)
The Gap runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. Previews begin on November 1 and the final performance is on November 19, 2017. Performances for The Gap take place at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks Street. Parking is available in nearby garages and at meter spots in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.
Azuka continues to show its support for Philadelphia playwrights by dedicating an entire season to world premieres by talented local playwrights. Following The Gap, Azuka will present Ready Steady Yeti Go by David Jacobi (February 21 to March 11) and Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas (May 2 to May 20). The Gap follows Azuka's recent sold-out world premieres of Sh_theads by Douglas Williams and The Arsonists by Jacqueline Goldfinger.
Warning: The Gap discusses PTSD and common causes of trauma. For more information about this warning, please contact us at info@azukatheatre.org or (215) 563-1100 (tel:(215)%20563-
PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE
Azuka continues its commitment to the community by extending the innovative Pay What You Decide box office initiative for another full season! "This "try it before you buy it" model allows you to determine the value of your experience after you've seen the show," said Glaccum.
A city that celebrates so many historic "firsts" is the perfect place to launch the only full-season model of this kind in the United States. The program, that debuted during the 2016-2017, now enters its second season.
Audience members will make a reservation for a show, see the production first and then pay what they decide based on the value of the experience. Pay-what-you-
