Nerac to Host the next XcellR8 Meeting November 7th
XcellR8 welcomes Brittany Molkenthin, CEO of Lactation Innovations, LLC
Brittany is focused on bringing Lactabib, a new product innovation which accurately measures the amount of breast milk taken in by a newborn during feedings. The question of whether a baby is receiving enough nourishment is one which creates a great deal of anxiety for the majority of new moms.
Following graduation, Brittany formed the company, was successful in advancing the prototype product concept with clinical and prospective industrial design partners and has filed a provisional patent application to protect the IP. At this very early stage, Brittany comes to XcellR8 seeking additional feedback and guidance on possible prototype funding strategies. She'll update the group on her discussions and progress to-date, and is specifically interested in input and experience using SBIR funding as a possible vehicle.
The wcj early Lactabib prototype was jointly developed within the School of Nursing innovation curriculum, in collaboration with undergraduate BME students from the School of Engineering. The product is non-invasive and accurately measures breast milk intake in real time. The health benefits of breast feeding are well documented in the clinical literature, but poor success rates with sustained breast feeding are a large problem in this market.
XcellR8, established as a networking cell in northeastern Connecticut, was one of four cells originally created by members of the Connecticut Technology Council executive board, including Nerac CEO, Kevin Bouley.
"Nerac has made space available to support this growing community of entrepreneurs in the past," said Bouley. "This is the first of what will be a number of XcellR8 sessions held on campus, as part of an ongoing outreach strategy to extend XcellR8's reach into the community of student entrepreneurs. We look forward to welcoming Brittany and Lactation Innovations to this new venue."
About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies.
Susan Lucek
