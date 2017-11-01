 
Nerac to Host the next XcellR8 Meeting November 7th

XcellR8 welcomes Brittany Molkenthin, CEO of Lactation Innovations, LLC
 
 
TOLLAND, Conn. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Nerac is pleased to announce the next XcellR8 meeting which will be held Tuesday, November 7th, at 6:00 pm at the NextGen Residence Hall on the UConn Storrs campus.  The XcellR8 meetings are high energy, interactive gatherings for entrepreneurs to pitch ideas and concepts and to brainstorm creative solutions to challenges. XcellR8 welcomes Brittany Molkenthin, BSN, RN and CEO of Lactation Innovations, LLC.

Brittany is focused on bringing Lactabib, a new product innovation which accurately measures the amount of breast milk taken in by a newborn during feedings.  The question of whether a baby is receiving enough nourishment is one which creates a great deal of anxiety for the majority of new moms.

Following graduation, Brittany formed the company, was successful in advancing the prototype product concept with clinical and prospective industrial design partners and has filed a provisional patent application to protect the IP.  At this very early stage, Brittany comes to XcellR8 seeking additional feedback and guidance on possible prototype funding strategies.  She'll update the group on her discussions and progress to-date, and is specifically interested in input and experience using SBIR funding as a possible vehicle.

The wcj early Lactabib prototype was jointly developed within the School of Nursing innovation curriculum, in collaboration with undergraduate BME students from the School of Engineering.  The product is non-invasive and accurately measures breast milk intake in real time.  The health benefits of breast feeding are well documented in the clinical literature, but poor success rates with sustained breast feeding are a large problem in this market.

XcellR8, established as a networking cell in northeastern Connecticut, was one of four cells originally created by members of the Connecticut Technology Council executive board, including Nerac CEO, Kevin Bouley.

"Nerac has made space available to support this growing community of entrepreneurs in the past," said Bouley. "This is the first of what will be a number of XcellR8 sessions held on campus, as part of an ongoing outreach strategy to extend XcellR8's reach into the community of student entrepreneurs.  We look forward to welcoming Brittany and Lactation Innovations to this new venue."

Contact XcellR8 (mailto:xcellr8@nerac.com) to learn more today.

About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 5,000 users worldwide and delivers over 12,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with significant expertise and extensive data resources supporting client requests in the areas of technology scouting, IP, medical device, engineering, chemistry and advanced materials.

Contact
Susan Lucek
***@nerac.com
End
Source:Nerac
