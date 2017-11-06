News By Tag
"Holiday Offerings - 2017" opens December 1 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
The exhibition includes paintings by artists' Amy Bickford, Patricia Chandler, Jane Herbert, Julianne Garvey, Jen Pagnini, and Austin Stilphen; sculptures by Charles Ellithorpe, DVM; and works in clay by Richard Boyd.
'Holiday Offerings - 2017' is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through January, 28, 2018.
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street. wcj During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment
For more information about the exhibit please contact the gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
