"Holiday Offerings - 2017" opens December 1 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery

Patricia Chandler ~ 'Singing Bridge' ~ Mixed Media on Paper 14" x 12.5"

-- Richard Boyd Art Gallery is pleased to present an annual exhibition of original two and three-dimensional works of art on December 1 at 10:00 a.m. The show features over 30 works created en plein air or in studio, depicting a range of scenes in a variety of mediums.The exhibition includes paintings by artists' Amy Bickford, Patricia Chandler, Jane Herbert, Julianne Garvey, Jen Pagnini, and Austin Stilphen; sculptures by Charles Ellithorpe, DVM; and works in clay by Richard Boyd.is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through January, 28, 2018.Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street. wcj During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointmentFor more information about the exhibit please contact the gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RichardBoydArtGallery .Copyright©2017 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.