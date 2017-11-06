 
News By Tag
* Richard Boyd Art Gallery
* Art Galleries in Maine
* Art Galleries Portland Maine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Maine
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


"Holiday Offerings - 2017" opens December 1 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery

 
 
Patricia Chandler ~ 'Singing Bridge' ~ Mixed Media on Paper 14" x 12.5"
Patricia Chandler ~ 'Singing Bridge' ~ Mixed Media on Paper 14" x 12.5"
PORTLAND, Maine - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Richard Boyd Art Gallery is pleased to present an annual exhibition of original two and three-dimensional works of art on December 1 at 10:00 a.m.  The show features over 30 works created en plein air or in studio, depicting a range of scenes in a variety of mediums.

The exhibition includes paintings by artists' Amy Bickford, Patricia Chandler, Jane Herbert, Julianne Garvey, Jen Pagnini, and Austin Stilphen; sculptures by Charles Ellithorpe, DVM; and works in clay by Richard Boyd.

'Holiday Offerings - 2017' is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through January, 28, 2018.

Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street. wcj During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment

For more information about the exhibit please contact the gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/RichardBoydArtGallery .

Copyright©2017 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.

Contact
Richard Boyd Art Gallery
***@richardboydartgallery.com
End
Source:
Email:***@richardboydartgallery.com Email Verified
Tags:Richard Boyd Art Gallery, Art Galleries in Maine, Art Galleries Portland Maine
Industry:Arts
Location:Portland - Maine - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 06, 2017
Richard Boyd Art Gallery News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share