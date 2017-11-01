Miramar High School Using Mobile Ticketing for the 2017 Football Playoffs

Florida High School Athletic Association Leading the Nation in Mobile Ticketing for High Schools

-- Miramar High School will be using mobile ticketing for the 2017 football playoffs. Starting in the first round this weekend with Miramar vs. Park Vista, fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets online through GoFan, a Huddle Tickets company, at www.gofan.co or by downloading the free app.Mobile ticketing allows fans to use their mobile device as their game ticket, providing a faster and more convenient entry. Through GoFan, fans can easily purchase and transfer tickets via text message or email.Watch the video below to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijwn4yebqds1. Go to www.gofan.co or download the GoFan app free from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android)2. wcj Search for your school3. Select the event you wish to attend4. Select ticket type and quantity5. Buy tickets6. Access your tickets via the GoFan app or from your receipt email