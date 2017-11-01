 
November 2017





Miramar High School Using Mobile Ticketing for the 2017 Football Playoffs

Florida High School Athletic Association Leading the Nation in Mobile Ticketing for High Schools
 
MIRAMAR, Fla. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Miramar High School will be using mobile ticketing for the 2017 football playoffs. Starting in the first round this weekend with Miramar vs. Park Vista, fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets online through GoFan, a Huddle Tickets company, at www.gofan.co or by downloading the free app.

Mobile ticketing allows fans to use their mobile device as their game ticket, providing a faster and more convenient entry. Through GoFan, fans can easily purchase and transfer tickets via text message or email.

Watch the video below to learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijwn4yebqds



How to Use GoFan

1.   Go to www.gofan.co or download the GoFan app free from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android)

2. wcj     Search for your school

3.  Select the event you wish to attend

4.     Select ticket type and quantity

5.     Buy tickets

6.     Access your tickets via the GoFan app or from your receipt email

Fans should access their tickets on their mobile devices prior to reaching the gate. However, fans should NOT redeem their tickets prior to reaching the gate.

