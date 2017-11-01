News By Tag
Miramar High School Using Mobile Ticketing for the 2017 Football Playoffs
Florida High School Athletic Association Leading the Nation in Mobile Ticketing for High Schools
Mobile ticketing allows fans to use their mobile device as their game ticket, providing a faster and more convenient entry. Through GoFan, fans can easily purchase and transfer tickets via text message or email.
How to Use GoFan
1. Go to www.gofan.co or download the GoFan app free from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android)
2. wcj Search for your school
3. Select the event you wish to attend
4. Select ticket type and quantity
5. Buy tickets
6. Access your tickets via the GoFan app or from your receipt email
Fans should access their tickets on their mobile devices prior to reaching the gate. However, fans should NOT redeem their tickets prior to reaching the gate.
Contact
Huddle, Inc.
John Vaughn
***@huddleinc.com
