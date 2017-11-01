News By Tag
Urban Juice Design Café Menu For The Captain's Cove Adventure Centre
Urban Juice graphic design studio Grimsby design café menu for the Captain's Cove Adventure Centre.
The Captain's Cove Adventure Centre is Grimsby's newest and biggest indoor soft play centre and party venue for children aged between 0 and 12 years. With dedicated play zones for babies, toddlers and juniors, they provide a clean, safe and stimulating environment for play, learning and fun activities.
They also combine fantastic play facilities with an excellent, healthy eating café offering a wide range of hot and cold food, sourced from local suppliers and freshly prepared to order.
For further details about the Captain's Cove Adventure Centre and to view the café menu please visit their website at http://www.captainscove.co.uk/
Are you hungry for high quality design and print? Why not let Urban Juice's team of graphic designers whet your customers' appetites? They can help you develop vibrant design and marketing materials both online and for print to promote your own café, restaurant or company and enhance your customer's experience.
From flyer, leaflet and brochure design, right through to branding, logos and corporate identity design, they offer a diverse range of cost effective graphic design services that cover the whole design and print spectrum.
About Urban Juice Graphic Design Studio Grimsby:
Weighing in with over 50 years combined experience Urban Juice are a graphic design company that you can rely on for a high quality finish every time.
Their team of exceptionally talented graphic designers, based in Grimsby, Lincolnshire are committed to achieving great results and they have built their enviable reputation on it.
Their graphic design services include:
* Graphic design, concept artwork and all styles of illustration
* Design and print
* Print and print management
* Website design and e-commerce
* Social media, digital marketing, email campaigns and strategies
* Marketing and advertising
* Professional studio photography
* Packaging design
* Corporate branding and company guidelines design
* Logo design
* Single and double sided business card design
* Stationery, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design
* Folder and annual reports design
* Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design
* Magazines, brochures, yearbooks and catalogue design
* POS and exhibition materials design
* Banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design
* Pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design
* Vehicle livery design
