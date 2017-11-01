 
News By Tag
* Advertising
* Branding
* Graphic Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Grimsby
  North East Lincolnshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Urban Juice Design Café Menu For The Captain's Cove Adventure Centre

Urban Juice graphic design studio Grimsby design café menu for the Captain's Cove Adventure Centre.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Advertising
* Branding
* Graphic Design

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Grimsby - North East Lincolnshire - England

GRIMSBY, England - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban Juice, Grimsby's leading graphic design studio have announced that they have recently designed a café menu for the Captain's Cove Adventure Centre.

The Captain's Cove Adventure Centre is Grimsby's newest and biggest indoor soft play centre and party venue for children aged between 0 and 12 years. With dedicated play zones for babies, toddlers and juniors, they provide a clean, safe and stimulating environment for play, learning and fun activities.

They also combine fantastic play facilities with an excellent, healthy eating café offering a wide range of hot and cold food, sourced from local suppliers and freshly prepared to order.

For further details about the Captain's Cove Adventure Centre and to view the café menu please visit their website at http://www.captainscove.co.uk/cafe/

Are you hungry for high quality design and print? Why not let Urban Juice's team of graphic designers whet your customers' appetites? They can help you develop vibrant design and marketing materials both online and for print to promote your own café, restaurant or company and enhance your customer's experience.

From flyer, leaflet and brochure design, right through to branding, logos and corporate identity design, they offer a diverse range of cost effective graphic design services that cover the whole design and print spectrum.

For more information about Urban Juice's range of graphic design and print services, wcj please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk/services/

About Urban Juice Graphic Design Studio Grimsby:

Weighing in with over 50 years combined experience Urban Juice are a graphic design company that you can rely on for a high quality finish every time.

Their team of exceptionally talented graphic designers, based in Grimsby, Lincolnshire are committed to achieving great results and they have built their enviable reputation on it.

Their graphic design services include:

* Graphic design, concept artwork and all styles of illustration

* Design and print

* Print and print management

* Website design and e-commerce

* Social media, digital marketing, email campaigns and strategies

* Marketing and advertising

* Professional studio photography

* Packaging design

* Corporate branding and company guidelines design

* Logo design

* Single and double sided business card design

* Stationery, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design

* Folder and annual reports design

* Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design

* Magazines, brochures, yearbooks and catalogue design

* POS and exhibition materials design

* Banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design

* Pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design

* Vehicle livery design

For more details about Urban Juice graphic design studio Grimsby, or to request a competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-juice.co.uk or give them a call now on 01472 351 277.

Contact
Urban Juice
***@urban-juice.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@urban-juice.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Advertising, Branding, Graphic Design
Industry:Marketing
Location:Grimsby - North East Lincolnshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Urban Juice News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share