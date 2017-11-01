News By Tag
Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group A Winner of the Greater Austin Area 2017 Top
Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment
"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits." says Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about wcj work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."
"We are so proud to be recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in Austin for seven consecutive years. This ranking means so much to us because it reaffirms that we're fostering an atmosphere where our employees know that they are valued." said Patrick Watkins, President, Watkins Insurance Group. "During our agency's 68 years, we've seen first-hand that success in business depends on providing the very best in client care. To provide that level of care, each employee must strive in their individual efforts to meet that group goal. Simply put, I believe that an organization that provides the best for its team will have a team that provides the best for its customers."
Watkins Human Resources Manager, Kimberly Martinez, adds: "Our employees are the cornerstone to our success. We strive to provide a fun and family environment that people want to work in. This facilitates a team mentality that helps everyone deal with the day-to-day stresses. All work and no play doesn't exist at Watkins."
