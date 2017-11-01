News By Tag
Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC conducts seminars with GWG Holdings Inc., Megatel Homes & Blue Rock
Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC sponsored an informational seminar about Durable Income Strategies - by combining multi durable income securities together, investors can have multi drivers of return without having bond or equities' volatility have an
At the seminar, Zoellner explained the genesis of durable income securities as well as the balance risks and rewards of their investments.
By working closely with accredited investors, we are able to gather the required information about their goals, dreams and desires for a more stable investment portfolio and strategies to decrease the volatility for their overall holdings. Once suitability and qualifying discovery is complete on the investor; we can customize security selection to satisfy individuals request for three types of Durable Income Strategies.
· Durable Income Selection for the highest current income.
· Durable Income Selection for the highest total return.
· wcj Durable Income Selection for a ladder of principal return.
· Combination of each combining all three for a fourth selection.
"This seminar gave our guests a source for answers to questions that may have kept them up at night. How can I move away from the stock market and have a worthwhile investment with the proceeds from a sale equities." commented Zoellner. I having a saying about money; "Make it, keep it & enjoy it!" Exclaims the CEO of Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC.
Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC (ZWF) is an independent branch office of Newbridges Securities Inc. located in Waterford, Michigan. ZWF offers a service to complete large transaction on the sale of a business, commercial property and other highly appreciated assets using an installment sale. By following the protocol of the IRC tax Code 453 we can facilitate the deferral of taxes for prolonged periods accumulating increasing wealth from the sale of low cost basis assets. Working alongside experts in tax law & estate planning we can assist in passing wealth on to the next generation for wealthy families concerned about the effects of inherited wealth on the next two generations.
For more information on Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC visit their websites at www.zoellnerwholefinancial.com & www.mydstplan.com/
Newbridge Securities Corporation is not affiliated with Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC, GWG Holdings Inc., Megatel Homes and Blue Rock Real Estate, LLC.
Contact
David R Zoellner, Sr. CEO&CIO
Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC
***@newbridgesecurities.com
