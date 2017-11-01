 
News By Tag
* Durable Income Strategies
* Finance
* Estate Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bloomfield Hills
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC conducts seminars with GWG Holdings Inc., Megatel Homes & Blue Rock

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC sponsored an informational seminar about Durable Income Strategies - by combining multi durable income securities together, investors can have multi drivers of return without having bond or equities' volatility have an
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Durable Income Strategies
* Finance
* Estate Planning

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Bloomfield Hills - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Events

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- David R. Zoellner Sr. CEO, Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC believes that by combining diversified durable income securities together in a strategy, investors can accomplish lower volatility for their overall portfolio and increase the currently monthly cash flow.

At the seminar, Zoellner explained the genesis of durable income securities as well as the balance risks and rewards of their investments.

By working closely with accredited investors, we are able to gather the required information about their goals, dreams and desires for a more stable investment portfolio and strategies to decrease the volatility for their overall holdings. Once suitability and qualifying discovery is complete on the investor; we can customize security selection to satisfy individuals request for three types of Durable Income Strategies.

·       Durable Income Selection for the highest current income.

·       Durable Income Selection for the highest total return.

·   wcj     Durable Income Selection for a ladder of principal return.

·       Combination of each combining all three for a fourth selection.

"This seminar gave our guests a source for answers to questions that may have kept them up at night. How can I move away from the stock market and have a worthwhile investment with the proceeds from a sale equities." commented Zoellner. I having a saying about money; "Make it, keep it & enjoy it!" Exclaims the CEO of Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC.

Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC (ZWF) is an independent branch office of Newbridges Securities Inc. located in Waterford, Michigan. ZWF offers a service to complete large transaction on the sale of a business, commercial property and other highly appreciated assets using an installment sale. By following the protocol of the IRC tax Code 453 we can facilitate the deferral of taxes for prolonged periods accumulating increasing wealth from the sale of low cost basis assets. Working alongside experts in tax law & estate planning we can assist in passing wealth on to the next generation for wealthy families concerned about the effects of inherited wealth on the next two generations.

For more information on Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC visit their websites at www.zoellnerwholefinancial.com & www.mydstplan.com/ZWF or email dzoellner@newbridgesecurities.com

Newbridge Securities Corporation is not affiliated with Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC, GWG Holdings Inc., Megatel Homes and Blue Rock Real Estate, LLC.

Contact
David R Zoellner, Sr. CEO&CIO
Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC
***@newbridgesecurities.com
End
Source:Zoellner Whole Financial PLLC
Email:***@newbridgesecurities.com
Posted By:***@newbridgesecurities.com Email Verified
Tags:Durable Income Strategies, Finance, Estate Planning
Industry:Finance
Location:Bloomfield Hills - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share