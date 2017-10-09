News By Tag
A Fashion Mingle for Caribbean Disaster Relief at ROW NYC on November 15th
Organizations such as the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) are working tirelessly on raising funds to assist its affected member countries in their rebuilding efforts. Despite the setbacks caused by the hurricanes, the overall atmosphere is optimistic with a team spirit to revitalizing the landscape. Many areas in the destroyed regions are slowly opening up for business again and thankfully, 75% of the Caribbean escaped the devastation caused by this year's hurricane season. Even still, just a 1% drop in visitors could mean a $138 million loss to the islands' economy according to Justin Ram, the director of economics for the Caribbean Development Bank (CNN Money). With tourism representing the most crucial economic force in the Caribbean, rebuilding affected areas remains a priority for the local economies.
Underwritten by City National Bank of New Jersey and MIST Harlem, A Fashion Mingle for Caribbean wcj Disaster Relief is the perfect opportunity to push the community forward while celebrating the work of notable Caribbean designers Greta Wallace, House of D'Marsh, Malchijah Hats, Steven Daniel, and Dwight Thomas. In addition to raising funds, organizers intent on highlighting the talent of Caribbean designers, as well as give aspiring creative Islanders inspiration to pursue their passions. Attendees will have the opportunity to acquire auction items all while enjoying beats by Haitian Dj Prinze B, costumes from Cocorite House JabJab Produktion, and a live performance by Klass Santana of the Dominican Republic.
Proceeds from A Fashion Mingle for Caribbean Disaster Relief will be donated to the Caribbean Tourism Organization Relief Fund, a 501(c)3 organization that distributes funds to local disaster relief efforts in CTO member countries. One of the beneficiaries will be the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.
