The Moon, the Stars, and All That Jazz (Benefit Concert)
Local singer/songwriters celebrate the wonder of our infinite universe, while benefitting global and local causes. 925 W. Diversey Pkwy, Chicago. Sat. 11/25, 7:30pm (doors open 7pm).
On Saturday, November 25, a stellar lineup of local musicians gathers at Holy Covenant UMC, 925 W. Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, to sing (mostly) original songs about – well, about the moon, the stars, and all that jazz. "We aim to inspire – both the audience and ourselves – by singing about the things that make us wonder, contemplate the universe," says Chicago musician Sue Fink, event organizer and emcee.
"I got the idea earlier this year, when listening to a friend sing her original song about the moon. It completely lifted my spirits and brought me out of my brain's endless do-loop. I felt inspired, and thought, 'we should do a benefit show of that theme: we'll benefit causes, and lift spirits for those who attend and participate!
This concert is conceived as a three-way benefit:
* GLOBALLY/NATIONALLY: The $10+ suggested donation, either cash or checks made out to "GlobalGiving,"
* LOCALLY: Donations of new socks (adult) and/or bottled water benefit patrons of Dignity Diner (www.holycovenantumc.org/
* UNIVERSALLY: Gathering to celebrate music & the wonders of the universe, and to do good, benefits all who attend.
Audience members are requested to bring both a global and local donation, if possible.
Holy Covenant UMC, where the concert will be held, has an activist history and a small, diverse congregation. The church hosted last year's benefit concert, "Hymns by Hers," also produced by Fink. It also houses Dignity Diner (holycovenantumc.org/
"I'm grateful to know so many gifted singer/songwriters who are willing to share their talents for a good cause," says Fink. "I think most people want to help others in need; these benefit shows confirm, for me, that people really do care. It's great rise together, as community, like this. It's wonderful to inspire and be inspired."
The performers, in alphabetic order, are:
- Louis Bardales (s/s, and Old Town School instructor)
- Andrew Calhoun (Waterbug Records)
- Steve Dawson (of Dolly Varden, also author and OTS instructor)
- Amy Dixon-Kolar
- Patti Ecker
- Sue Fink (also emcee & organizer)
- Robinlee Garber
- Jane Godfrey
- Charles Hurt (aka Charles Murphy, with Diving Bell and formerly Duck and Goose)
- Rebecca Jasso
- Patti Shaffner
- Heather Styka
- Emily White
What: The Moon, the Stars, and All That Jazz (Benefit Concert)
Where: Holy Covenant UMC, 925 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago (across street from Brown Line Diversey El stop)
When: Saturday, November 25, 7:30 - 10:30pm (doors open 7:00)
Cost: $10+ sug. donation (cash, or check made to "GlobalGiving")
Website: https://www.facebook.com/
Other: https://www.reverbnation.com/
Sue at-suefink-dot-
Contact
Sue Fink
***@suefink.com
