News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rayna Tours and Travels continues to expand its service portfolio
New international tours and visa packages have been added to the company's ever-growing lineup of products and services.
On the launch of Macau tours, the company spokesperson said, "Due to its mix of vibrant modern sights, fascinating colonial style structures and intriguing culture, Macau has been in great demand for quite a long time. With our sensational new tours, our guests will now be able to have an incredible perspective of the region's distinguished highlights and inspiring experiences."
Rayna Tours' Macau tours encompass a blend of popular attractions, iconic experiences, and authentic culinary trips. A guided city tour accompanied by a compact travel program and roundtrip transfers provides a comprehensive wcj overview of Macau's must-sees. The company also arranges entry tickets with optional transfers to landmarks such as Macau Tower, House of Magic, House of Dancing Water, and the Venetian Macau where guests can relish upscale dining and enjoy an Italian style gondola ride.
Alternatively, through the expansion of its visa services, both the Emiratis and the UAE residents from different parts of the world can now apply for a business visa or tourist visa to new three destinations:
For more information, visit https://www.raynatours.com.
Contact
Rajkumar Gaikwad
+971 42087444
***@raynatours.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse