Industry News





November 2017
Rayna Tours and Travels continues to expand its service portfolio

New international tours and visa packages have been added to the company's ever-growing lineup of products and services.
 
 
DIERA, UAE - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Rayna Tours and Travels has announced the release of its latest tours and visa services. This includes the addition of Macau tours to its global destination portfolio, plus visa services to countries such as the Kingdom of Bahrain, South Korea, and Nepal. It's for the third time this year the company has unveiled its brand-new offerings, after the introduction of Hong Kong and Georgia tours. Accordingly, this Dubai-based Destination Management Company now offers trips in several countries across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

On the launch of Macau tours, the company spokesperson said, "Due to its mix of vibrant modern sights, fascinating colonial style structures and intriguing culture, Macau has been in great demand for quite a long time. With our sensational new tours, our guests will now be able to have an incredible perspective of the region's distinguished highlights and inspiring experiences." When asked about the visa services, he continued, "This move is also in direct response to our customers' increased demand to expand our international visa services by adding more countries."

Rayna Tours' Macau tours encompass a blend of popular attractions, iconic experiences, and authentic culinary trips. A guided city tour accompanied by a compact travel program and roundtrip transfers provides a comprehensive wcj overview of Macau's must-sees. The company also arranges entry tickets with optional transfers to landmarks such as Macau Tower, House of Magic, House of Dancing Water, and the Venetian Macau where guests can relish upscale dining and enjoy an Italian style gondola ride.

Alternatively, through the expansion of its visa services, both the Emiratis and the UAE residents from different parts of the world can now apply for a business visa or tourist visa to new three destinations: the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nepal and South Korea, apart from 20 plus countries. This gives applicants the flexibility to complete their visa procedures online or via dropping directly into Rayna Tours' main office; one of its branches (Abu Dhabi and Sharjah); or 70 plus outlets across Dubai.


For more information, visit https://www.raynatours.com.

Rajkumar Gaikwad
+971 42087444
***@raynatours.com
