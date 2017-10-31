 
Magnolia Finance Provides Working Capital to Businesses

Low-interest rates and fast turn-around time make Magnolia the perfect new business loan option
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Magnolia Finance, one of  Australia's largest alternative funding source for small businesses, announced that the company offers support to small businesses that are struggling with raising capital to fund business growth. Magnolia Finance provides short-term financial resources including invoice finance and discounts to companies in Australia.

Paying suppliers and employees on time just got easier, thanks to invoice financing and discounting. Many commercial and government clients take up to 60 days to pay invoices, creating cash flow problems for suppliers. Invoice financing and discounting provide financing based on slow-paying invoices, giving businesses the necessary funds to meet expenses and grow.

"Bank financing is really not an option for many businesses," said the CEO of Magnolia Finance. "Banks have such stringent requirements that few small or mid-sized businesses can actually qualify for a business loan. Magnolia Finance provides businesses with a viable financing alternative that is easy to obtain."

Magnolia Finance allows companies to accelerate their slow-paying invoices, providing companies with liquidity to finance operations and growth. Although invoice financing and discounting has been around for a while, it has been gaining popularity lately as the supply of business financing has tightened. invoice finance and discounts have been a "lifesaver" to many businesses, staffing agencies, and trucking companies that have constant, ongoing expenses and clients that usually pay in 30 to 60 days.

Mitchell Atkins the director at Magnolia Finance explains, "Supplying contractors affect your company's cash flow because we have to pay the contractors before we've received payment. We use invoice finance to bridge that gap."

He added "Magnolia Finance has always been proud that it can provide competitive funding packages tailored to the unique requirements of SMEs. We build very close working relationships with our customers and the high levels of customer retention we see are a testament to this. Our invoice financing and the discounting wcj offer has been designed to provide more Australia businesses with the financial support to help them achieve their business goals."

About Magnolia Finance

Magnolia Finance is a leading small business funding organization headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Thousands of small businesses throughout Australia rely on the small business loans and working capital loans provided by Magnolia Finance. The company's customers are across industries from aviation, construction, dentistry, franchises, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, real estate, retail, and wholesalers.

More information, visit: http://www.magnoliafinance.com.au or call 1300471308

###

Contact Details

Contact Name - Mitchell Atkins

Address: Suite 3, Level 27, Governor Macquarie Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

Phone number: 1300471308

Contact
Magnolia Finance
***@magnoliafinance.com.au
