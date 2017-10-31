News By Tag
Magnolia Finance Provides Working Capital to Businesses
Low-interest rates and fast turn-around time make Magnolia the perfect new business loan option
Paying suppliers and employees on time just got easier, thanks to invoice financing and discounting. Many commercial and government clients take up to 60 days to pay invoices, creating cash flow problems for suppliers. Invoice financing and discounting provide financing based on slow-paying invoices, giving businesses the necessary funds to meet expenses and grow.
"Bank financing is really not an option for many businesses,"
Magnolia Finance allows companies to accelerate their slow-paying invoices, providing companies with liquidity to finance operations and growth. Although invoice financing and discounting has been around for a while, it has been gaining popularity lately as the supply of business financing has tightened. invoice finance and discounts have been a "lifesaver" to many businesses, staffing agencies, and trucking companies that have constant, ongoing expenses and clients that usually pay in 30 to 60 days.
Mitchell Atkins the director at Magnolia Finance explains, "Supplying contractors affect your company's cash flow because we have to pay the contractors before we've received payment. We use invoice finance to bridge that gap."
He added "Magnolia Finance has always been proud that it can provide competitive funding packages tailored to the unique requirements of SMEs. We build very close working relationships with our customers and the high levels of customer retention we see are a testament to this. Our invoice financing and the discounting wcj offer has been designed to provide more Australia businesses with the financial support to help them achieve their business goals."
About Magnolia Finance
Magnolia Finance is a leading small business funding organization headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Thousands of small businesses throughout Australia rely on the small business loans and working capital loans provided by Magnolia Finance. The company's customers are across industries from aviation, construction, dentistry, franchises, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, real estate, retail, and wholesalers.
More information, visit: http://www.magnoliafinance.com.au or call 1300471308
