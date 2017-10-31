 
November 2017





OSHA's Top 10 Citations of 2017 Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PEORIA, Ariz. - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production shares the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's preliminary list of the top 10 citations for fiscal year 2017.

"To help raise awareness and to improve workplace safety, OSHA releases a list of the 10 most frequently cited safety and health violations each year," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "The list is compiled from tens of thousands of workplace inspections conducted by OSHA staff. Unfortunately, the list changes little from year to year and once again fall protection is the number one citation."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/xNTrjOIuKmo



To examine more than 525 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,405,000 times or to join more than 3,170 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To wcj learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

