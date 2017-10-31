 
Sportsman's Creek™ Launches new Shopping rewards program™

Sportsman's Creek™ announced today that it has launched a new rewards program just in time for the Holiday Season.
 
PHOENIX - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Sportsman's Creek™, a leading online provider of the world's largest selection of knives and sporting goods, announced today the launch of its new shopping rewards program. The program launches in time for the upcoming holiday season rush.

Researchers forecast that consumers will spend 8%-12% more this season than last year.

As part of the Sportsman's Creek rewards program, registered customers receive 500 points ($5.00) just for signing up and 5 points for every dollar spent, which can wcj be applied toward future purchases. Sportsman's Creek stocks a wide selection of sporting goods like hunting and fishing supplies from well-known brands, including Schrade Knives, Coleman Camping, Cold Steel, SightMark , Bear Archery and more.

For more information about Sportsman's Creek and for details on the company's rewards program, visit www.sportsmanscreek.com. Expedited shipping is available for all, and free ground shipping is available for orders over $99.

Shop the largest selection of knives at Sportsman's Creek. - The Largest Online Catalog of Knives in the world.

Cold Steel Knives https://www.sportsmanscreek.com/brands/Cold-Steel-Knives.... is one of the hottest knife brands on the market today.

For more information about Sportsman's Creek™ please visit us at sportsmanscreek.com.

Contact Information:
Sportsman's Creek.

press@sportsmanscreek.com

