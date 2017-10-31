News By Tag
Sportsman's Creek™ Launches new Shopping rewards program™
Sportsman's Creek™ announced today that it has launched a new rewards program just in time for the Holiday Season.
Researchers forecast that consumers will spend 8%-12% more this season than last year.
As part of the Sportsman's Creek rewards program, registered customers receive 500 points ($5.00) just for signing up and 5 points for every dollar spent, which can wcj be applied toward future purchases. Sportsman's Creek stocks a wide selection of sporting goods like hunting and fishing supplies from well-known brands, including Schrade Knives, Coleman Camping, Cold Steel, SightMark , Bear Archery and more.
For more information about Sportsman's Creek and for details on the company's rewards program, visit www.sportsmanscreek.com. Expedited shipping is available for all, and free ground shipping is available for orders over $99.
