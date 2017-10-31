News By Tag
CrowdSeekr Takes Top Spot Among Real Estate Crowdfunding Resources
Company is Leading Aggregator and Search Engine for Industry
"Real estate crowdfunding has become a multi-billion dollar industry over the past few years and is growing very rapidly," said Ashley Smith, CEO of CrowdSeekr. "Our goal is to make the space easy to access and navigate for investors. From those who are just now learning about real estate crowdfunding to more experienced investors who have already participated in deals, Crowdseekr is the go-to source. We make it easy to search for and compare deals from multiple real estate crowdfunding platforms, all in one place."
Vice President of Real Estate Tim Strange utilized his three decades of commercial real estate experience to develop the concept of an aggregator and search engine for real estate crowdfunding opportunities. Investors can view deals from over thirty of the top crowdfunding platforms and then refine their searches using sophisticated filters. "We are the premier aggregator and search engine for the wcj industry, but we are also real estate investors who bring opportunities to the crowdfunding marketplace,"
The real estate crowdfunding industry allows accredited investors to participate in real estate offerings that have traditionally been available only to well-connected individuals. Real estate crowdfunding grew after the passage of the Jumpstart Our Businesses Startups (JOBS) Act in 2012. Title II of the JOBS Act allows sponsors to advertise certain private investment offerings. Sponsors were previously limited to offering the opportunity to invest in their deals to family, friends, and others with whom they had an existing relationship. Federal regulations stipulate that investors must have earned more than $200,000 per year for the last two years or have a net worth of at least $1 million, excluding their primary residence, to be eligible to invest in most private offerings, including most real estate crowdfunding deals.
CrowdSeekr.com is a leading aggregator and search engine for real estate crowdfunding investment opportunities. It was founded in 2015 by e-commerce attorney Ashley Smith and commercial real estate professionals Tim Strange and Marylee Strange. CrowdSeekr currently lists offerings from over 30 real estate crowdfunding platforms. Over 7 billion dollars has been raised for real estate projects using crowdfunding since 2013. Please visit http://www.crowdseekr.com to learn more.
