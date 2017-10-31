News By Tag
Fastway Couriers recruiting for Blu Couriers in lead up to Christmas
· Blu Couriers is a flexible way to earn more money in the lead up to Christmas
· Blu Couriers is the perfect addition to the dashboard of thousands of Australians already taking advantage of the sharing economy
Car-owning Australians now have an exciting and flexible new work opportunity with Fastway Couriers recruiting for Blu Couriers to help meet growing demand in the lead up to Christmas.
The Crowdsourcing services industry has experienced explosive growth recently rising more than 20% every year since 2005*.
Fastway's Blu Couriers taps into the sharing economy to engage a local workforce of trained crowd sourced couriers to assist franchisees with delivering parcels.
Peter Lipinski, CEO Fastway Couriers says the company looks forward to utilising Blu Couriers over the busy Christmas period.
"With the rapidly growing e-commerce market transforming our sector Fastway Couriers needed an innovation to help scale up and meet growing demand in peak periods. As we gear up for a busy Christmas Fastway Couriers is focused on ensuring we're providing the best resources and support for our franchisees and customers."
"Blu not only delivers for the Fastway Couriers network but also provides a flexible working role for Australians. Drivers enjoy the freedom of choosing when and where they want to work and Blu Couriers is a great addition to the dashboard of thousands of Australians who are already taking advantage of the sharing economy through apps like Uber and Deliveroo," added Peter Lipinski, CEO Fastway Couriers.
Over 200 Blu Couriers are now registered and trained across Australia and to date they have helped Fastway Couriers shift almost 300,000 parcels. Following the successful launch of Blu Couriers in Australia the technology is now being rolled out internationally.
Fastway Couriers Sydney General wcj Manager David Ciantar says the resource is helping meet growing demand of Australia's rising online shopping market.
"Blu Couriers has assisted me with the increased volume of e-commerce parcels, allowing our Courier Franchisees to focus on customer pick-ups," says David Ciantar.
"I really enjoy the freedom of choosing when I want to work. The best part is everyone is happy to see you. Who doesn't love getting a parcel?" said Blu Courier Sam Papa.
To become a Blu Courier in your local area, please visit https://blucouriers.com.au
*IBIS WORLD, Crowdsourcing Service Providers in the US 2016
About Fastway Couriers
Established in New Zealand in 1983, Fastway Couriers' now has a footprint in countries including Australia, Ireland and South Africa, with a total of 63 regional depots and 1,500 franchisees in operation.
Through its industry-leading franchise system, Fastway Couriers has developed a reputation for providing a fast, friendly and cost-effective service to its customers – an achievement which has earned the franchise over 60 industry accolades, including 2017 International Franchisor of the Year, 2015 International Franchisor of the Year, Overall Franchise System of the Year on four separate occasions and the 2012 NAB Franchise Council of Australia Excellence in Marketing Award.
As of January 2016, Fastway Couriers in New Zealand and Australia was acquired by Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transport operating in over 60 countries. The company is publically listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as Arab International Logistics (Aramex) with its shares traded under ARMX.
For more information, please visit us at www.fastway.com.au
