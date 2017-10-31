News By Tag
Suman Palit, Artificial Intelligence Practice Executive, Exari Systems, Inc to Speak at TKG's Event
About Suman Palit
Suman is Exari's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Practice Executive and enterprise architect. He has extensive knowledge and experience in application, data and business architecture development, natural language processing, machine learning and data extraction technologies for complex documents. Suman has held previous Director roles at Adsensa, Accretive Health, Brightstar, Grainger and Rotary International. Suman holds a BA of Technology in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a Masters in Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering from the University of Houston.
About Exari Systems, Inc
Exari delivers the most complete Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform, used every day by market-leading companies to understand all aspects of their contract ecosystem worldwide. With Exari, customers can reduce contract risk and improve operating efficiency with 100% Contract Certainty™. Learn more at https://www.exari.com.
Event Synopsis:
Since contracts are a critical part of every sales cycle, wcj companies need to put efficient systems in place to effectively manage these assets. Unfortunately, many businesses still don't have the necessary contract management solutions, and this commonly leads to delays. Every forward-thinking enterprise in today's business environment should consider having a contract management program not only to streamline and expedite the sales process but more importantly to minimize risk.
There have been several technological advances within contract drafting, and "machine learning" is in the forefront of these innovations. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been revolutionizing contract review and analysis for the past years and is considered as the possible key to full drafting automation, as well as providing insights into historical contracts for risk remediation.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help contract management professionals understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of AI's impact on Contract Lifecycle Management. Speakers will also offer best practices in maximizing the benefits of this emerging trend while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.
Key topics include:
· Contract Lifecycle Management – Overview
· Contract Drafting Automation
· Risk Management
· Impact of AI Trends on CLM
· Best practice use of AI in CLM solutions
· Factors to Consider in Selecting Efficient CLM Software
· Best CLM Practices
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
