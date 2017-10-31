News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Power Duo Author Alice March and Activist Gladys Henriquez Appear on GingerNewYork TV Show, NYC
Host Ginger Broderick Welcomes Alice March and Gladys Henriquez for a Discussion on Social Issues, the Attention Factor and Bullying. Manhattan Neighborhood Network, Friday November 10, 2017, Spectrum Ch 34 & HD 1995, 2pm.
As founder and executive director of FACT (Focusing Awareness on Children and Television), she sold and co-produced the Emmy-nominated documentary, Latch-KeyKids, narrated by the late actor Christopher Reeve. She lobbied successfully to keep Mr.Rogers and His Neighborhood on the air, commissioned a satirical play called Boxed-In which went through the Los Angeles School District, portraying television's impact on children socially, physically and mentally. March was twice appointed by the California State Senate to State Commissions:
Gladys Henriquez: is a multi-talented marketer, project manager, entrepreneur, creative designer amd activist. Ms. Henriquez's recommendations to clients are strategic and backed by years of marketing experience. She has worked with several marketing agencies and clients that has made Ms. Henriquez an expert in the creative process for most marketing efforts from a Direct Mail Campaign to a Digital Marketing one. http://www.gladyshenriquez.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact: Laurie Sheppard www.boomprny.com
Email: laurie@boomprny.com
Telephone: 646-342-
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's wcj unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Ms. Broderick completed her TV Producer's Certification at Manhattan Neighborhood Network and launched her own talk/variety show, GingerNewYork. Segments of the show are aired LIVE at the MNN studios and taped at the Gibson Guitar showroom/Rehearsal Studios in New York City.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse