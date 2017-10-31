News By Tag
Grand Opening of Dagoma USA To Feature Unveiling of Largest 3D Printed American Flag
See the largest 3D Printed American Flag ever made and celebrate Veteran's Day with salute to VFW
Mayor Paula Perotte of Goleta confirmed she will attend and cut the specially designed 3D Printed Ribbon, officially opening the facility. Local VFW Veterans will be present along with UCSB student vets in tribute to Veteran's Day.
Largest 3D Printed American Flag
"We're excited to have Mayor Perotte join us and offer a special tribute to Veteran's day by unveiling the largest 3D printed American Flag ever made which is more than 117 sq feet in size and was created by our team at Dagoma, USA " Regnier says.
He explains "In conjunction with the Grand Opening, the 3D Printed American Flag not only honors all Veterans, but it also reinforces Dagoma's dedication as a proud MADE IN USA 3D Printer firm that both 3D prints its parts and assembles the unit in California."
Dagoma USA grand opening attendees will get a special facility tour to see the 3D Printers in action to discover how easy it is to become a creator not just a consumer by 3D printing at home and in your business.
Visitors will get a chance to win a new NEVA 3D Printer and a score of other 3D printed designer items at the event. Also, light lunch and beverages will be served.
FACTS: 3D PRINTED AMERICAN FLAG
Dagoma's 3D Printed American Flag stands 117 sq feet ( 9 foot high wcj and 13 foot wide) made of more than 1100 pieces of PLA (biodegradable material made of starch). It took twenty 3D Printers and Dagoma's staff more than 2500 hours to create it from 88.12 pounds of PLA filiment which if strung together would be 7 miles long.
Size: 117 sq ft (9 ft x 13 ft)
Hrs making:.....................................................
Amount of PLA used:...................................... 88.12 lbs
PLA filament distance if strung together:.. 17 miles
Number of pieces:............................................ 1,100
3D printers used:............................................. 20
Luis Angulo, Dagoma USA, VP Communications, explains that the firm's application for the Guiness Book of Records has been accepted and final decision is pending. Dagoma will be documenting the event with photos, videos an even a Facebook Live program since this is a new record category for the Guiness Book.
Inside the Dagoma Plant:
Dagoma USA's plant features hundreds of robot 3D printers that work 24/7 creating Dagoma's newest 3D Printer called NEVA which is easy to use (push one button), eco-friendly, and safe. The plant has more a staff or more than 25, engineers, executives, makers and other workers. Following fulfillment of orders from a successful Kickstarter campaign, NEVA is now available for purchase on Amazon and on the Dagoma Website: www.Dagoma3d.c (http://www.dagoma3d.com/
Grand opening Deal: Dagoma USA CEO Regnier announced a grand opening special price of $249.00 for the NEVA 3D Printer on Amazon Prime on the firm's website http://www.Dagoma3D.com with free shipping Continental USA. The special will run through November 30 and on December 1 onward it will be $399 fully-assembled.
ABOUT DAGOMA: Dagoma is the leading 3D Printer in France and the firm was just named the top start-up in Northern France and one of the best places to work in that country. Dagoma is selling direct to the public via its own website at: http://www.Dagoma3d.com and on Amazon at: www.tinyurl.com/
For more information:
Media Contact
Joyce Schwarz, PR Consultant,
For Dagoma USA
8053642408
***@dagoma3d.com
End
