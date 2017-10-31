Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts, Inc.Introduces New Technology Commercialization Software

Contact

Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts, Inc

Joanne Aarstol

***@dtanalysts.com Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts, IncJoanne Aarstol

End

-- Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts, Inc. (DTA), based in San Diego, CA and Lund, Sweden, today announced it will market and support the award-winning TechAdvance™software tool for technology assessment, commercialization and portfolio management, having recently signed a licensing agreement with Apprimo, a business spin off from Münster University of Applied Sciences that created the software. TechAdvance™recently won the Europe Innova Award from the European Commission for novel tools and services.Developed through research and in collaboration with commercialization practitioners and partners, TechAdvance™supports the often-challenging task of managing technology portfolios. It directly addresses the need to improve the success rate of research and innovation projects and provides a system considered to be more organized and transparent for the steps involved in the commercialization process, and more accurate and faster with assessments.The TechAdvance ™ system quantifies wcj and categorizes technologies into a seamless and user-friendly process by producing in depth reports that users say are easy to read and provide insight into any R&D project regardless of the Technical Readiness Level (TRL)."We are thrilled to have DTA join us in helping with the commercialization of science and technology in the Skåne Region of Sweden", said Dr. Todd Davey, President of Apprimo and one of the inventors of TechAdvance™. "We look forward to a fruitful relationship that will increase the rate of commercial success and ROI for technological innovation."Apprimo is a spin-out company from the Science-to-Business Marketing Research Centre at the Münster University of Applied Sciences, Germany. The company was founded in 2010 out of a market need for methods to facilitate improved university-business cooperation and to improve innovation ROI. The tools and methods created through the research of the Science-to-Business Marketing Research Centre form the basis for the company. A close working relationship with the center offers continual development in line with the world's best practices.www.apprimo.comThe TechAdvance™tool provides a practical framework for the assessment of research and technologies to identify those projects with the greatest potential for commercialization.DTA is an international commercialization company that provides market intelligence, technology assessments and other commercialization services. DTA is based in Lund, Sweden at Medicon Village and in San Diego, CA.www.dtanalysts.com