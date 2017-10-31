News By Tag
Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts, Inc.Introduces New Technology Commercialization Software
Developed through research and in collaboration with commercialization practitioners and partners, TechAdvance™
The TechAdvance™ system quantifies and categorizes technologies into a seamless and user-friendly process by producing in depth reports that users say are easy to read and provide insight into any R&D project regardless of the Technical Readiness Level (TRL).
"We are thrilled to have DTA join us in helping with the commercialization of science and technology in the Skåne Region of Sweden", said Dr. Todd Davey, President of Apprimo and one of the inventors of TechAdvance™
About Apprimo
Apprimo is a spin-out company from the Science-to-Business Marketing Research Centre at the Münster University of Applied Sciences, Germany. The company was founded in 2010 out of a market need for methods to facilitate improved university-business cooperation and to improve innovation ROI. The tools and methods created through the research of the Science-to-Business Marketing Research Centre form the basis for the company. A close working relationship with the center offers continual development in line with the world's best practices.
www.apprimo.com
About TechAdvance™
The TechAdvance™
http://www.techadvance-
About DTA
DTA is an international commercialization company that provides market intelligence, technology assessments and other commercialization services. DTA is based in Lund, Sweden at Medicon Village and in San Diego, CA.
www.dtanalysts.com
Contact
Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts, Inc
Joanne Aarstol
***@dtanalysts.com
