New research highlights countries using International Referencing Pricing for price setting
The analysis identified inconsistencies across countries and highlighted countries most likely to apply IRP to set and manage medicine pricing. "there is no consistency in the application of international reference rules says Pati Ladron, Pricing Lead at Global Pricing Innovations. The risk of IRP must be taken into consideration during medicine launch planning to account for global price erosion. The recent withdrawal of a key oncology product in Greece highlights the difficult commercial decisions and need for sustainable pricing strategies and policies.
Preeti wcj Patel, founder and CEO of GPI said, "Advising on the commercial impact of IRP during launch and revenue forecasting is one GPI's key areas of expertise".
GPI will be demonstrating GPI pulse™ at ISPOR 20th Annual European Congress in Glasgow, Scotland, 4-8 November 2017.
To access the analysis and download the summary findings see www.ispor.org/
Global Pricing Innovations Ltd (GPI) is a market leader in business intelligence, analytics and innovative solutions for pharmaceutical pricing and access. GPI supports price decision-making through a combination of robust data-driven insights and bespoke analytical solutions, helping the life sciences industry achieve day-to-day operational improvement and market access excellence. GPI tools and services maximize clients' price and value understanding and optimize pre-launch and post-launch decision making. www.globalpricing.com.
