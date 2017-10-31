News By Tag
ZEDRA announces two new senior trust hires in Hong Kong
Jacqueline, a leading private client and trust lawyer, has a track record extending over 18 years specialising in tax, trust & private wealth structuring. She has extensive experience working with families, professional advisers, banks and trustee companies in setting up, administering, restructuring and defending private trust and charitable arrangements for Asian families.
Prior to joining Zedra, Jacqueline was the global head of legal for one of the world's leading bank-owned private trust businesses and previously a partner in a major international law firm in Hong Kong.
Stella, a highly experienced lawyer with an MBA, has 30 years of experience in both private client and corporate advisory and structuring. As a former corporate banker, she has advised clients on project financing and as a wealth management consultant, she has assisted private clients, delivering structuring solutions across corporate, commercial, trusts and private wealth planning environments.
Prior to joining Zedra, Stella was a partner of a Hong Kong law firm and a Hong Kong/PRC joint venture law firm based in China, where she was responsible for developing their trust and fiduciary business.
Commenting on the two new appointments, John Ashwood, Managing Director of ZEDRA Hong Kong said. "This is a significant step in our objective of becoming the leading independent trust company in Asia, as well as globally. Between them, Jacqueline and Stella bring ZEDRA a wealth of expertise and knowledge in trust and estate planning, wealth preservation, family governance, family office, philanthropic and corporate trust areas. Their combined experience, industry reputation and strong professional networks wcj will give us key advantages as we set out to develop and grow this part of the business quickly over the next three years."
Reflecting on their appointment, Niels Nielsen, ZEDRA CEO commented, "There is a substantial opportunity for growth in this invigorated, but increasingly complex market. Jacqueline and Stella have the knowledge and the know-how to strengthen and broaden our team in Asia, with the expertise, knowledge and industry insight which dovetails extremely well with our existing team of highly qualified professionals."
ZEDRA is one of the fastest growing independent trust and corporate services groups in Asia with offices in 14 jurisdictions globally, including Hong Kong and Singapore.
About ZEDRA
ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has 14 global offices including Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, Australia New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Miami.
ZEDRA's 500–strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.
ZEDRA has a diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.
www.zedra.com
