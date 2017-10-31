News By Tag
The Wedding Gallery Studio Opens in Anna Nagar!
Vijay Anand who is the founder of Wedding Gallery has been in business as a photographer since 2004. He grew up under the mentorship of the best and the most awarded Indian photographers Sharad Haskar and Raja Ponsing and entrepreneurship mentoring from Raj Ganesh, Founder & CEO of Arise 'n' Shine School of Excellence.
Vijay is a conceptual photographer specialized in creating theme based and story based wedding and ad films. He shot over 1000 wedding films over the years and also has served several corporate clients in creating ad films and photography for Lifestyle, Tony wcj & Guy, Simpsons Group, Tafe, Bharat Matrimony, Arise 'n' Shine, KPMG, Newry properties to name a few. "My photography is about evoking emotion and telling a story", says Vijay. Wedding Gallery offers various packages to best encapsulate the needs and deliver a perfect wedding film. "We use only the very latest and best in broadcast specification video equipment to film the wedding and use dedicated edit suites", says Vijay.
Vijay has a degree in Business Management, Photography and Film Direction from LV Prasad Film Academy. He lives in Chennai and married to Jayashree Vijay Anand and has a three year old son Ashvik Vijay Anand. For more details about The Wedding Gallery, visit their site at http://www.theweddinggallery.in/
Vijay Anand - Founder, The Wedding Gallery
