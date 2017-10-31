 
The Wedding Gallery Studio Opens in Anna Nagar!

 
 
The Wedding Gallery Studio Launch Celebration
The Wedding Gallery Studio Launch Celebration
CHENNAI, India - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Wedding Gallery, a leader in wedding and ad films has launched its studio and the corporate office in the heart of Anna Nagar, Chennai. The grand opening ceremony was held on November 4th with the ribbon cutting by India's leading photography mentor Raja Ponsing of Ambitions 4 Photography Academy. The studio is located at W-Block 2nd Street.

Vijay Anand who is the founder of Wedding Gallery has been in business as a photographer since 2004.  He grew up under the mentorship of the best and the most awarded Indian photographers Sharad Haskar and Raja Ponsing and entrepreneurship mentoring from Raj Ganesh, Founder & CEO of Arise 'n' Shine School of Excellence.

Vijay is a conceptual photographer specialized in creating theme based and story based wedding and ad films. He shot over 1000 wedding films over the years and also has served several corporate clients in creating ad films and photography for Lifestyle, Tony wcj & Guy, Simpsons Group, Tafe, Bharat Matrimony, Arise 'n' Shine, KPMG, Newry properties to name a few. "My photography is about evoking emotion and telling a story", says Vijay. Wedding Gallery offers various packages to best encapsulate the needs and deliver a perfect wedding film. "We use only the very latest and best in broadcast specification video equipment to film the wedding and use dedicated edit suites", says Vijay.

Vijay has a degree in Business Management, Photography and Film Direction from LV Prasad Film Academy.  He lives in Chennai and married to Jayashree Vijay Anand and has a three year old son Ashvik Vijay Anand. For more details about The Wedding Gallery, visit their site at http://www.theweddinggallery.in/.

Vijay Anand - Founder, The Wedding Gallery
Source:The Wedding Gallery
