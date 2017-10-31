 
University of Dundee MEd Webinar

 
 
RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Event Details

Who: Teachers and Teaching assistants looking for an Online degree in UAE / Middle East

What: Webinar on the M.Ed degree distance learnin offered by the University of Dundee

Where: Online

When: Wednesday, 15th November, 2017 at 7:30 pm [UAE Time (GMT +4)]

Join us to find out more about the programme at the Information Webinar with:

Ms. Marie Beresford-Dey,

MEd Programme Convenor& Lecturer in Education,

University of Dundee.

The webinar helps prospective candidates learn more about the Masters programmes offered through the University of Dundee for practicing teachers as well as those looking to get back into the teaching wcj field after taking a break. Utilising the latest internet technology the webinar is conducted online and you can join us from the comfort of your own home or office.

The webinar will cover topics such as

·         The structure of the programme

·         How to complete it without leaving your work or family

·         How you pay for it

·         The various modules

·         Learning outcomes

Do not miss this opportunity. It WILL change your life and set you on the right path to your career progression and future. All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset

To register for the event, please click on this link: Event registration (http://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-dunde...)

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form) about the M.Edprogramme with exit routes at a PGCert Level as well as specialisations at the PGDip level. The experts at Stafford can assist you with the admissions process as well as registration process.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Media Contact
Stafford Global
9718001993
***@staffordglobal.org
End
