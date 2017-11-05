News By Tag
Intelligent Logistics System made by Cifra Project assists in optimizing store stock of RALF RINGER
The footwear manufacturer company RALF RINGER and the developer of business applications Cifra Project have solved the optimizing task of replenishing the commodity stock in company stores.
As a result of successful implementation of the solution "Cifra Project: Replenishment of Stores" it became possible in two months to calculate with high accuracy the replenishment of stores and to do this daily automatically within minutes.
The purpose of the system is to ensure maximum completeness of assortment in the stores.
Solution "Cifra Project: Replenishment of Stores" consists of a data storage uploaded with data for calculations and calculation engine and the system of OLAP-reporting managed by RALF RINGER analysts. Within the system the architects of Cifra Project implemented the OLAP-model with the compute kernel for high speed calculation utilizing in-built services of Microsoft SQL Server. The advantage of the solution is the possibility to connect to the OLAP-model with any visualization tool. RALF RINGER selected the instruments of Microsoft Power BI Desktop and Microsoft Excel to view the results of calculations.
In the course of the project the experts of Cifra Project proposed to wcj complicate the rules for calculation of store replenishment consisting of three calculation blocks: calculation of the composite rating of replenishment, calculation of replenishment limit and replenishment calculation. In its work the expert system utilizes historical data on sales as well as data on the current commodity stock, capacity of stores, life cycle of goods and performs calculations detailing down to a separate SKU and trade point. While developing the solution the limitation of supply was provided taking into account a store rating and a composite rating of assortment, as well as distribution of deficiency by the store rating.
According to the initiator of the project Directore of Logistics in RALF RINGER Yury Vorobiov:
The digital logistics creates a new quality of analytics and allows making decisions aimed at creation of advantages for buyers. For example, as a result of optimizing the replenishment of trade divisions the width of assortment grew by groups that have high sales in a specific period of time, a term of availability of scarce goods increased at locomotive trade points, the level of stock in the stores lowered due to intelligent calculation of demand. There appeared an opportunity to react in a flexible way to specific needs of the stores and their regional conditions.
Further on, the intelligent logistics system may be developed, for example, by adding new calculations towards marketing and production, and by adding new components of Artificial Intelligence if application of mathematical methods of forecasting is required.
About RALF RINGER Company
The group of companies RALF RINGER is one of the largest Russian producing company and retailer of footwear, one of the leaders on the national market. The company produces footwear for the entire family exclusively from natural materials and sells its products within middle price segment.
About Cifra Project Company http://cifraproject.com/
Cifra Project develops intelligent applications for decision making by humans and machines. Solutions of Cifra Project are used to plan and optimize stock and logistics processes, to analyze and plan marketing activities, to plan and optimize production.
