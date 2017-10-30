News By Tag
Association for Long Term Care Planning Launches Long Term Care Awareness Month Quiz
This quiz was created in line with long term care awareness month, to show our on-going commitment to raising long term care awareness and promoting self-education on the importance of long term care planning.
The quiz comprises of ten basic questions about long term care and long term care insurance. The correct answer with brief explanation is provided after a respondent answers a question, a sure way to relay important long term care and long term care insurance information.
Answering this quiz can help erase the misconception every American has in long term care, that it only applies to seniors. The truth is, the need for long term care can strike overnight. Without proper knowledge and comprehensive plan in place, things can go awry very quickly.
"We want to instill the necessity of long term care planning among every American, therefore, rebirthing a new generation that is self-aware and well-protected,"
About Association for Long Term Care Planning
The Association for Long Term Care Planning (ALTCP.org) is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of having a well-constructed long term care plan. Driven to promote self-education on the necessity of long term care planning, ALTCP.org strives to provide clients a one-stop information hub that eases the planning process.
To answer the quiz visit, http://www.altcp.org/
For more information, kindly contact:
Samantha Stein, Online Content Manager
Tel: +1 800-362-8837
Email: info@altcp.org
Twitter: twitter.com/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Contact
Association for Long Term Care Plannning (ALTCP)
***@altcp.org
