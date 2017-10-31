Over a quarter century of fundraising yields $7million as animal keepers bowl for rhino conservation

The American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) surpassed a significant milestone this week when the all-time total for its national fundraiser surpassed the $7 million dollars, marking 27 years of contributions towards rhino conservation.

Over a quarter century of fundraising yields $7 million as animal keepers bowl for rhino conservation

The American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) surpassed a significant milestone this week when the all-time total for its national fundraiser surpassed the $7 million dollars, marking 27 years of contributions towards rhino conservation.

Since 1990, the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) has supported the rhino conservation efforts of Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya through local chapter organized bowling events called Bowling for Rhinos (BFR).

The fundraising events take place in over 80 locations across North America (the US and Canada) and in Australia. In 1994, AAZK expanded its reach to Indonesia, working with the International Rhino Foundation to protect the Javan rhino in Ujung Kulon National Park and later the Sumatran rhinos (1997) in Bukit Barisan Selatan and Way Kambas National Parks in Sumatra. BFR also supports Action for Cheetahs in Kenya. Cheetahs share much of the same African habitat as rhinos and by working to conserve cheetahs we are also saving rhinos and the countless other species that call that habitat home.

In Kenya, AAZK helps to protect more than 1.5 million acres of white and black rhino habitat under the Lewa Conservancy's (www.lewa.org) conservation charter. In Indonesia, we help to protect nearly the same acreage of crucial lowland rainforest habitat for the survival of the Javan and Sumatran rhinos, and other species living in their ecosystems including Sumatran tigers, elephants, tapirs, Javan gibbons and sunbears.

The international trade in rhino horn drives the demand for rhino horn in Asian countries. Rhino numbers have declined drastically due to poaching for their horn and habitat loss.

The American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) is a nonprofit (U.S. 501c3) volunteer organization made up of professional zoo keepers and other interested persons dedicated to professional animal care and conservation. AAZK exists to advance excellence in the animal keeping profession, foster effective communication beneficial to animal care, support deserving conservation projects, and promote the preservation of our natural resources and animal life.

Our 2017 BFR campaign ends on December 1, 2017. Donate today by visiting AAZK so that AAZK may continue our success in 2017 and moving forward. Donations are tax deductible and 100% of all donations are forwarded to our AAZK partners in rhino and cheetah conservation.