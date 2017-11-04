 
Celebrity Chef Zac Kara featured on FYI's Stovetots, Marilyn Denis Shows and The Alchemist Magazine

Masterchef Junior star talks new cook book, documentary and cooking with family for the holidays
 
 
Zac Kara on Marilyn Denis Show
Zac Kara on Marilyn Denis Show
 
TORONTO - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrity chef and TV/YouTube personality Zac Kara is back on the scene! Zac has been making the rounds on multiple TV shows including the Marilyn Denis Show (https://www.marilyn.ca/) showcasing his famous pea soup that is available in the Soup Sisters Cookbook (http://www.soupsisters.org/). He will be featured on Monday, November 6, 2017 on CTV.

In addition, FYI's StoveTots, which will be premiering on Monday, November 6, 2017. Zac Kara will be featured on the 11th episode, which will air on Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 9pm EST.

Recently, Zac sat down with John Denizard, Publisher of The Alchemist Food and Wine Magazine and President of the Bronx Food and Wine Festival to discuss his new cookbook, Cooking up Life, now available on Amazon. He also shared information about his upcoming documentary next year, rawdocumentary.com.

Celebrity cook and television personality Zac Kara was a semi-finalist in the Final Four of Gordon Ramsay's Master Chef Junior cooking competition at age 12. He also appeared on Master Chef Celebrity Showdown, a reality cooking show which aired on the FOX network. He was also featured on the Master Chef Cruise last November. Zac, now fifteen years old, is self-taught and attended culinary school online. He also stars and produces YouTube cooking shows, "Cooking up Life with Zac", "Cooking with Zac LIVE" (Periscope stream) and "Kickback with Zac" web series. He also earned a Top Five placement amongst 56 of the finest chefs in Orlando, FL at the Gourmet Soiree. wcj He is currently working on a new YouTube cooking show geared to get teenagers cooking and into the kitchen. His first cookbook, "Cooking Up Life: Sharing My Love of Food with You" is also available on Amazon.

Zac has been featured on NBC's Today Show, ESPN's "The Undefeated" and the Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM. He has also been featured in the Orlando Sentinel, Orlando Weekly and Creer Magazine. He has also done charity work with Ronald McDonald House and Gourmet Soiree – a Florida Hospital Charity with Chef Robert Irvine, and served as a judge at the Orlando Junior Academy cooking competition for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation and the Central Florida YMCA Cooking Competition. He has been a contributing chef at Steve and Kate's Camp and been a celebrity speaker at the Feed the Children Gala. Zac has also been a speaker at the Cuisine Corner Series, sponsored by the Orange County Libraries. Zac is also a great student and gifted tennis player.

For more information about Zac Kara, visit him on the web at www.zac-kara.com and subscribe to his YouTube channel at www.youtube.zackara. To connect with Zac, follow him on Instagram and Twitter at @zac_kara and like him on FB at https://www.facebook.com/officialzackara.  For media and press inquiries for Zac Kara, contact Amirakal Marketing at pr@amirakalmarketing.com or call 866-441-3583.

About Amirakal Marketing:

Amirakal Marketing is a full-service marketing and branding firm founded in the Metro Atlanta area, now based in Central New Jersey. The company handles all areas of marketing for their clients including promotional products, customized apparel, print marketing, media and public relations. Their clients include small businesses, large corporations and government agencies, public school systems and local churches, civic and non-profit organizations, professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities across the country. For more information on marketing and PR services, contact them at 866-441-3583, connect with them on social media or email pr@amirakalmarketing.com.

Contact
Amirakal Marketing
866-441-3583
pr@amirakalmarketing.com
Source:Chef Zac Kara
Email:***@amirakalmarketing.com
Posted By:***@amirakalmarketing.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Nov 04, 2017
