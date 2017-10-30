 
The PositiVibes Network Inc. launches "The Designer of Reality™" Program

The PositiVibes Network Inc. launches a program to recognize individuals who are improving the quality of life on the planet through their endeavors and provide guidance allowing everyone to take more control over one's own life.
 
 
PositiVibes Network Inc.
PositiVibes Network Inc.
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to offer an alternative to a predominantly problem and crisis oriented news and information media that dominates global consciousness we are building the PositiVibes Network.  We recognize that most of the unwanted happenings discussed in the media actually happen but they are the aberrations rather than the norm of the reality most of us actually live in.  Most people are kind and good by nature.  Without the disruptive influence of a constant presentation of everything "bad" about the world current fears and anxiety about our future would be greatly diminished.  When people believe in the danger and horror it tends to become a self fulfilling prophecy.

The PositiVibes Network approaches the nature of reality from more of a quantum physics perspective where a researcher's beliefs can determine the outcome of an experiment.  We accept the concept put forward by Deepak Chopra and others that "consciousness" creates reality.  Each of us creates a unique reality that is simply a mirror of our beliefs.  By allowing fear and anxiety to permeate our personal realities we are actually inviting experiences matching those feelings into our life.  This wcj is not a concept easily accepted by many because it is much easier to "blame" someone or something for our perceived failures.  By being selective about the picture of the world we present to our consciousness we can gradually diminish the "unwanted" by taking away its energy.  Your reality will always be a reflection of your predominant beliefs.

The Designer of Reality™ program will spotlight the stories of people actively shifting beliefs about reality through efforts to improve quality of life and nurture a joyful and loving attitude among people.  We will share the stories of people like Carol Ray, founder of Gateway Community Outreach, who has spent years assisting families in need with "a hand up, not a handout" and Mark Johnson who founded "Music Around the World" that brings joy and hope to the world through music.   We will make people aware of ways they can actively support the planet by contributing to organizations like ScentsAbility where Bonnie Schwartz created a company allowing her autistic daughter and others who share her condition to have a positive and satisfying job.

Most important, through the Designer of Reality™ Guidebook the PositiVibes Network Inc. will offer direction to following a path that can give anyone the ability to more intentionally shape their future in line with their hopes and dreams.  It is a world where there are no victims, only adventurers.  A world where you are totally capable of defining your own destiny and find that as your skills improve you will benefit all that exists.  We invite you to join us in this all important quest to elevate consciousness and the quality of life on the planet.

For more information, visit http://www.Positivibes.net.

PositiVibes Network Inc.
John A. Brodie
***@positivibes.net
