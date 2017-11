HomeCoin Launches Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to Disrupt $1.8 Trillion US Real Estate Market With Advanced 'Uber-Style' Technology

--HomeCoin announced an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), scheduled for Pre-Launch on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) Time.NewHomesAgents.com, the national real estate marketing platform for the 1 million licensed real estate agents in the U.S. is launching their cryptocurrency, HomeCoin.NewHomesAgents.com is introducing their "Uber-style"communications software: 'Home Buyers Direct Connect.''Home Buyers Direct Connect' will instantly connect home buyers to active, "Uber-style"on-duty real estate agents, to accelerate and energize the traditional, often tedious and exhausting, home buying process.NewHomesAgents.com is bringing home buying into the 21st century with wcj the most advanced communications and connectivity software, which will empower the 5 million U.S. home buyers, and motivate the 1 million real estate agents, to dramatically improve, invigorate and stimulate, a more productive home buying experience in the U.S."Changing the Way America Buys Homes"To learn more, go to: https://www.newhomesagents.com/ ico Source: NewHomesAgents.com