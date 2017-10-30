News By Tag
HomeCoin Launches Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
HomeCoin Launches Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to Disrupt $1.8 Trillion US Real Estate Market With Advanced 'Uber-Style' Technology
NEW YORK, N.Y., November 3, 2017 - HomeCoin announced an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), scheduled for Pre-Launch on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) Time.
NewHomesAgents.com, the national real estate marketing platform for the 1 million licensed real estate agents in the U.S. is launching their cryptocurrency, HomeCoin.
NewHomesAgents.com is introducing their "Uber-style"
'Home Buyers Direct Connect' will instantly connect home buyers to active, "Uber-style"
NewHomesAgents.com is bringing home buying into the 21st century with wcj the most advanced communications and connectivity software, which will empower the 5 million U.S. home buyers, and motivate the 1 million real estate agents, to dramatically improve, invigorate and stimulate, a more productive home buying experience in the U.S.
"Changing the Way America Buys Homes"
To learn more, go to: https://www.newhomesagents.com/
Source: NewHomesAgents.com
