 
News By Tag
* Dance Fitness
* Workout
* Body
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Springfield
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
October 2017
3130


SWEATVIBES Hires New Instructor!

 
 
Dougie Blah Blah
Dougie Blah Blah
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- VIBES

We are very happy to announce SWEATVIBES' newest dance fitness instructor! Please join us as we welcome Dougie Blah-Blah to our VIBES team! Having years of experience at places such as Kazaxe, Cardio Rhythm, and Zumba, Dougie brings an amount of youthfulness and energy that cannot be matched! He incorporates martial arts into his routine and is ready to make you dance and sweat like never before! Come VIBE with him on NFL Sundays (11am), Monday/Wednesdays (8:30pm)!

Veteran's Day VIBES!

Bring your veteran spouse/friend/etc on Sunday, November 12th, and they are FREE! Show your wcj support for veterans as we VIBE in honor of their day!

November Birthday Baby Bash!

Were you born in November? If so, join us at our Springfield, Virginia location for our 1st ever "Birthday Baby Bash" on Sunday, November 19th! If you were born in November, the class will be totally FREE for you! We're going to celebrate with cake after class and blow-out candles for your and Mimi's birthday with all of you fellow Scorpios (and Sagittarius too)!
* We will celebrate birthday's each month, so be ready for your month!

http://www.sweatvibes.com/

Contact
Terrance Hilton
Managing Partner
571-340-8989
***@sweatvibes.com
End
Source:SWEATVIBES, LLC
Email:***@sweatvibes.com Email Verified
Tags:Dance Fitness, Workout, Body
Industry:Fitness
Location:Springfield - Virginia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 04, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share