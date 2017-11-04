SWEATVIBES Hires New Instructor!

Dougie Blah Blah

--We are very happy to announce SWEATVIBES' newest dance fitness instructor! Please join us as we welcome Dougie Blah-Blah to our VIBES team! Having years of experience at places such as Kazaxe, Cardio Rhythm, and Zumba, Dougie brings an amount of youthfulness and energy that cannot be matched! He incorporates martial arts into his routine and is ready to make you dance and sweat like never before! Come VIBE with him on NFL Sundays (11am), Monday/Wednesdays (8:30pm)!Bring your veteran spouse/friend/etc on Sunday, November 12th, and they are FREE! Show your wcj support for veterans as we VIBE in honor of their day!Were you born in November? If so, join us at our Springfield, Virginia location for our 1st ever "Birthday Baby Bash" on Sunday, November 19th! If you were born in November, the class will be totally FREE for you! We're going to celebrate with cake after class and blow-out candles for your and Mimi's birthday with all of you fellow Scorpios (and Sagittarius too)!* We will celebrate birthday's each month, so be ready for your month!