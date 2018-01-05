PB PHOTO CENTRE to Present LOCAL EYES, GLOBAL VIEWS by Barron Collier, Alex Dreyfoos

Barron Collier – “Antarctica: Port Lockroy, Antarctic Peninsula”

End

-- Palm Beach Photographic Centre to PresentLocal Eyes, Global ViewsCelebrating the Photography ofBarron Collier / Alexander W. Dreyfoos / Leslie SlatkinNovember 22 through January 5, 2018Public is Invited to FREE Opening Reception on Tuesday, November 21, 6 to 8 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – November 1, 2017) Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced the upcoming opening of its next eye-catching exhibition:Local Eyes, Global ViewsCelebrating the Photography ofBarron Collier / Alexander W. Dreyfoos / Leslie SlatkinNovember 22 – January 5, 2018"Palm Beach Photographic Centre's next exhibition will present dozens of stunning pictures, taken all over the world, by three of our most distinguished member photographers,"says NeJame.+ Barron G. Collier, II: A Palm Beach native who is still a resident, he also has a home in Cody, Wyoming, where he is a supporter of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Collier has actively supported several other nonprofit organizations including the Palm Beach Photographic Centre. He describes his 42 photographs in this exhibit as depicting "the change of seasons from winter to spring in the Northern Rocky Mountains, and the transformation that the landscape takes on during that time. This change and transformation is not unlike how we transform ourselves after significant change occurs in our lives, and how that change and transformation can be either subtle or dramatic."+ Alexander W. Dreyfoos: Palm Beach County's leading cultural philanthropist, is chairman and owner of The Dreyfoos Group, a private capital management firm that grew out of the success of Photo Electronics wcj Corp, which he formed in 1963. He was the founding chairman of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, spearheaded the campaign to build the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, and was the guiding force behind the development and growth of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. "This collection of work represents a sampling of some of my favorite images that I have taken during my 85 years and counting, starting from the time I was about 8 when my father gave me my first camera, a Kodak Brownie Reflex," says Dreyfoos. "My goal has always been, and continues to be, to try to capture rarely viewed scenes and environments and have them tell a story with only a simple caption. My photography started out as a means to document my travels. And now, more importantly, I have found that is has preserved important moments and memories in my life. I took the most recent image during the total eclipse last August 21st."+ Leslie Slatkin: The second-place winner of the Photo Centre's recent 21st annual Members' Show, Slatkin lives in Palm Beach and says, "Having spent most of my life designing sets and wardrobe for advertising, it tuned my eye on how to look at spaces and people. Extreme travel – North Korea, Patagonia, Cuba, Falkland Islands – has allowed me the opportunity to share my eye with others."The public is invited to a FREE opening reception on Tuesday, November 21, from 6 to 8 pm.Coming SoonThe Palm Beach Photographic Centre's 23rd Annual FOTOfusionJanuary 23-27, 2018The popular cultural festival "where creativity and technology fuse," FOTOfusion attracts hundreds of professional and hobbyist photographers to West Palm Beach for five days of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, multimedia presentations, portfolio reviews, hands-on computer classes, demonstrations, and photo shoots taught by more than 60 world-renowned photographers, digital imaging artists and picture editors – all of whom donate their time and expertise to educate, mentor and encourage creativity among participants of all levels and ages. A highlight of each FOTOfusion is the presentation of the annual FOTOmentor Award to an amazing, internationally reknowned photographer for his/her lifetime of artistic achievement.About the Palm Beach Photographic Centre:The Photo Centre is located at the downtown City Center municipal complex at 415 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm. Monday through Thursday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday. For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org or www.fotofusion.org.The Palm Beach Photographic Centre, is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching life through the photographic arts. All donations are greatly appreciated at www.workshop.org/contrib.Available for Interview:Fatima NeJamePalm Beach Photographic Centre561.253.2600fatima@fotofusion.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net