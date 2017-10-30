Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel Announces 7 Competing Restaurants at BEST BITE FOR VETS on 11/16

The “three-peat” winning team from Caffe Luna Rosa

-- Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas to Host BEST BITE FOR VETS on Thursday, November 166th Annual Taste-Off Competition Between Seven Local Restaurants Will Raise Much-Needed Funds for Two Local Patriotic Nonprofits:HOW Foundation of South Florida and Project HolidayThis Year's BEST BITE Culinary Competitors:Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Avant Delray, Caffe Luna Rosa, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Pizza Rustica, Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub & Zorba's TavernaCelebrity Judges Include NFL Legend Mark 'Super' Duper(Delray Beach, FL – October 30, 2017) Cathy Balestriere, general manager of Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas, today announced the sixth annual BEST BITE restaurant competition on Thursday, November 16, from 6 to 9 pm.For the second year in a row, this celebration of local culinary excellence is being themed BEST BITE FOR VETS, because the tasty event will be raising funds for two local patriotic organizations:the HOW Foundation of South Florida and Project Holiday.The seven competing Delray Beach restaurants at this year's 6th annual restaurant "bite-off" include:· Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza offer a polished casual dining experience that serves up award-winning pizza, oven roasted chicken wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino) and more, located at 115 NE 6th Avenue.· Avant Delray, the city's newest downtown restaurant offers a vibrant dining experience serving a globally-inspired menu, served in a trendy environment enhanced by original works by local artists, located at 25 NE 2nd Avenue.· Caffe Luna Rosa, the 3-peat BEST BITE winner that offers a memorable and authentic Italian dining experience in a casual atmosphere, located beachside at 34 S. Ocean Boulevard· City Oster & Sushi Bar features fresh seafood delivered and prepared daily, with a rotating selection of fresh oysters from both coasts, fresh baked desserts, premier wines and craft and specialty beers, located at 213 Atlantic Avenue.· Pizza Rustica, a counter-serve chain offering Roman-style rectangular pies, slices and more from pre-lunch to late-at-night, located at 1155 E. Atlantic Avenue.· Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub, which offers authentic Irish food based on traditional family recipes, plus live music that includes Celtic rock, traditional Irish music sessions, blues, folk and rock and roll, located at 2885 S. Federal Highway.· Zorba's Taverna serves "the best Greek food on this side of the Atlantic," made from family recipes that have been handed down for many generations, located at 4801 Linton Blvd.The dining contenders will be offering a variety of delicious taste sensations as they compete for the title of BEST BITE FOR VETS. And this year, the participating restaurants have two ways to win:1) By popular vote of the attendees2) By designation from several celebrity judges that will include former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark "Super" Duper.Food blogger Shaina Wizov from Take a Bite Out of Boca will serve as MC.The cost to attend is only $20 per person, which will include one drink ticket, a free "chance to win" ticket for special gifts and a token to use for voting for BEST BITE winner. Every time a person buys a drink (alcoholic or not) from either of the two popular tiki bars at Crane's, they will receive another voting token. At the end of the event, the restaurant with the most tokens will be declared the popular winner.Best of all, $15 from each admission will be split evenly between the Delray-based nonprofits:+ Project Holiday, which supports local families who have loved ones serving in the armed forces around the world.+ HOW Foundation of South Florida, which increases awareness about the medicinal benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and raises supplementary funds for helping wounded warriors and other individuals receive treatment for HBOT indications not typically covered by insurance. For more information, please visit www.HOWFoundationSF.org.As a bonus, this year's BEST BITE FOR VETS is also the finale of the HOW Foundation's 2nd annual Dine for Veterans promotion. (Learn more at: www.dineforveterans.com.)Crane's wcj Beach House's BEST BITE fundraiser will be held throughout the hotel, around both beach-like swimming pools and the two large Tiki Huts. Live jazz music & special guests will be featured throughout the evening. There will also be an assortment of desserts to celebrate "16 Years of Success" at Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas.About Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas:Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas creates a real tranquil environment for guests, even though the boutique hotel is just steps away from the shops and restaurants along Delray Beach's popular Atlantic Avenue. The two poolside tiki bar are stocked with an array of tropical drinks, wines and both domestic and imported beer, with a music-filled happy hour from 5 to 9 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.In addition to being admitted to the TripAdvisor®Hall of Fame 2015, Crane's Beach House has been named to the prestigious Expedia Insiders Select List™ listing "the world's best hotels" as judged by the experience of Expedia® travelers, and earlier this year it received a certificate of recognition for gathering exceptional guest ratings and reviews from Hotels.com customers. Crane's also is a repeated recipient of the Florida Superior Small Lodging Association's prestigious Donal A. Dermody White Glove Award for housekeeping excellence and exceptional service.For more information please contact Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas at 561.278.1700 or visit the website atwww.cranesbeachhouse.com.Available for Interview:Cathy BalestriereCrane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas561.278.1700cathy@cranesbeachhouse.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net