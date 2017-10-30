 
News By Tag
* #soccer Upsl Santaclarita
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Santa Clarita
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
October 2017
3130

Santa Clarita signs 4 Key Players

 
 
Up Coming Game
Up Coming Game
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
#soccer Upsl Santaclarita

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Santa Clarita - California - US

Subject:
Features

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Futbol Club Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Storm announces the signing of four exciting players.

Francisco Flores Osuna- Center Back

Gerardo Espinosa – Attacking Midfielder

Leonel Lara- Midfielder

Chedell Gevonn Moore- Defender

With the continuing effort to improve and raise the level of play four new quality players have been added to the Storm roster that will increase the quality of play and the team on both ends of the pitch.

Francisco Flores Osuna- 33-year-old Center Back comes to the Storm with experience locally and in Brazil.  Francisco spent time with Campinas FC , Esporte Lemence and Ginasio Pinhalense De Esportes. Osuna adds security and mature calm experience to the back line. Osuna made his debut last week in Storm 7-2 win over San Diego Zest and controlled the defensive line beautifully and professionally. Once Albi Skendi returns next week from the injured list Storm will have a wall that will be hard for any offensive attack to penetrant.

Chedell Gevonn Moore-  24-year-old defender will give addition stability to the Storm Defense as an outside back. Moore is a quality professional player who will be signing a professional contact to play in Europe in January.

Gerardo Espinoza- An attacking midfielder who will add tremendous fire power to an already powerful offensive attack.  Espinoza demonstrated that in last week's game vs San Diego Zest as he scored 3 goals in the first 45 minutes of play. wcj  Combine with Storm leading score Christian Esnal and John Lopez with Philip Boscacci the Storm is set to score lots of goals and really show some exciting soccer up front.

Leonel Lara – Young pro player who spent time in El Salvador Division 2 joins the Storm this weekend who is a goal scoring winger. His time as a youth played with the local club team Real SoCal U17-18 played 21 games scoring 10 goals.

More to look forward to as the Storm will have all four players on the pitch this weekend as they face Orange County FC 2 at the Masters University in a 2:30 pm kick off this Sunday November 5th.

Santa Clarita Storm

Santa Clarita Storm is a city Sponsored Pro-Am Development soccer team. The Storm founded in 2006 in the Antelope Valley under the franchise name of Lancaster Rattlers a PDL team.  In 2011 The Storm moved to Santa Clarita and re-branded itself under the Futbol Club Santa Clarita – The Storm. After arriving in Santa Clarita, the Storm moved its affiliation to the United Premier Soccer League. for more information on the Storm go to http://www.santaclaritastorm.net

Media Contact
Santa Clarita Storm Media Department

gvaldez@santaclaritastrom.net

Media Contact
Futbol Club Santa Clarita media
***@santaclaritastorm.net
End
Source:Futbol Club Santa Clarita
Email:***@santaclaritastorm.net
Posted By:***@santaclaritastorm.net Email Verified
Tags:#soccer Upsl Santaclarita
Industry:Sports
Location:Santa Clarita - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Santa Clarita Storm PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share