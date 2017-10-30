News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Santa Clarita signs 4 Key Players
Francisco Flores Osuna- Center Back
Gerardo Espinosa – Attacking Midfielder
Leonel Lara- Midfielder
Chedell Gevonn Moore- Defender
With the continuing effort to improve and raise the level of play four new quality players have been added to the Storm roster that will increase the quality of play and the team on both ends of the pitch.
Francisco Flores Osuna- 33-year-old Center Back comes to the Storm with experience locally and in Brazil. Francisco spent time with Campinas FC , Esporte Lemence and Ginasio Pinhalense De Esportes. Osuna adds security and mature calm experience to the back line. Osuna made his debut last week in Storm 7-2 win over San Diego Zest and controlled the defensive line beautifully and professionally. Once Albi Skendi returns next week from the injured list Storm will have a wall that will be hard for any offensive attack to penetrant.
Chedell Gevonn Moore- 24-year-
Gerardo Espinoza- An attacking midfielder who will add tremendous fire power to an already powerful offensive attack. Espinoza demonstrated that in last week's game vs San Diego Zest as he scored 3 goals in the first 45 minutes of play. wcj Combine with Storm leading score Christian Esnal and John Lopez with Philip Boscacci the Storm is set to score lots of goals and really show some exciting soccer up front.
Leonel Lara – Young pro player who spent time in El Salvador Division 2 joins the Storm this weekend who is a goal scoring winger. His time as a youth played with the local club team Real SoCal U17-18 played 21 games scoring 10 goals.
More to look forward to as the Storm will have all four players on the pitch this weekend as they face Orange County FC 2 at the Masters University in a 2:30 pm kick off this Sunday November 5th.
Santa Clarita Storm
Santa Clarita Storm is a city Sponsored Pro-Am Development soccer team. The Storm founded in 2006 in the Antelope Valley under the franchise name of Lancaster Rattlers a PDL team. In 2011 The Storm moved to Santa Clarita and re-branded itself under the Futbol Club Santa Clarita – The Storm. After arriving in Santa Clarita, the Storm moved its affiliation to the United Premier Soccer League. for more information on the Storm go to http://www.santaclaritastorm.net
Media Contact
Santa Clarita Storm Media Department
gvaldez@santaclaritastrom.net
Media Contact
Futbol Club Santa Clarita media
***@santaclaritastorm.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse