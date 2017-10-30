Full-service HVAC solutions available 24 hours for Sterling Heights and Macomb County residents

Expert service, sales, and installation for residential and commercial customers in Sterling Heights

-- Mr. Furnace Heating and Cooling, a well-established HVAC company of over 30 years announces their new service location in Sterling Heights, MI. With a long-standing reputation of delivering quality HVAC products with world-class customer service, their knowledgeable staff and certified technicians are excited to bring the same trusted service to Sterling Heights residents.Established in 1983 by Tony Contrera, Tony's goal was to focus on customer satisfaction in order to stand out from the pack. As time went on, Mr. Furnace has grown a reputation amongst residential and commercial customers of delivering a comprehensive suite of dependable HVAC service, sales and installation:- Furnace and heating system installations- AC and cooling system installations- Heating and air conditioning repairs- Heating and air conditioning maintenance and tune-ups- Ductless, or small-duct HVAC solutions- Free estimates- Work done by NATE-certified technicians- Affordable specials- Convenient maintenance programs- 24-hour emergency service- Complete commercial HVAC solutions- Guaranteed service, completed on-time, and within budgetFounded in 1983 by Anthony and Margaret Contrera, Mr. Furnace is the residential HVAC division of AS Contrera LLC, the commercial HVAC division of the company. The AS Contrera and Mr. Furnace brand have served thousands of residential and commercial customers throughout Southeastern Michigan, mainly through the trusted referrals of their satisfied customers. wcj The Mr. Furnace team is available 24 hours for emergency service in Sterling Heights and Macomb County. Mr. Furnace is fully insured and licensed, and provides expert service, sales, and installation for all top brands including American Standard, Bryant, Carrier, Honeywell, Lennox, Trane, SpacePak, and more.