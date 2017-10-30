News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Full-service HVAC solutions available 24 hours for Sterling Heights and Macomb County residents
Expert service, sales, and installation for residential and commercial customers in Sterling Heights
Established in 1983 by Tony Contrera, Tony's goal was to focus on customer satisfaction in order to stand out from the pack. As time went on, Mr. Furnace has grown a reputation amongst residential and commercial customers of delivering a comprehensive suite of dependable HVAC service, sales and installation:
- Furnace and heating system installations
- AC and cooling system installations
- Heating and air conditioning repairs
- Heating and air conditioning maintenance and tune-ups
- Ductless, or small-duct HVAC solutions
- Free estimates
- Work done by NATE-certified technicians
- Affordable specials
- Convenient maintenance programs
- 24-hour emergency service
- Complete commercial HVAC solutions
- Guaranteed service, completed on-time, and within budget
About Mr. Furnace Heating and Cooling
Founded in 1983 by Anthony and Margaret Contrera, Mr. Furnace is the residential HVAC division of AS Contrera LLC, the commercial HVAC division of the company. The AS Contrera and Mr. Furnace brand have served thousands of residential and commercial customers throughout Southeastern Michigan, mainly through the trusted referrals of their satisfied customers. wcj The Mr. Furnace team is available 24 hours for emergency service in Sterling Heights and Macomb County. Mr. Furnace is fully insured and licensed, and provides expert service, sales, and installation for all top brands including American Standard, Bryant, Carrier, Honeywell, Lennox, Trane, SpacePak, and more.
For more information and to receive a free estimate for your heating and cooling needs in Sterling Heights or Macomb County, visit http://heatingandcoolingservice.com/
Media Contact
Tony Contrera
(586) 574-1070
***@ascontrera.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse