Farley Jackmaster Funk Williams' Manager-Virtual Publicist Announces BBC Documentary & Reality Show Weekend Events November 5th, 2017, Chicago, IL
Farley Jackmaster Funk Williams' Manager & Virtual Publicist, Tracey Bond at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR, Announces BBC Documentary & Reality Show Filming Events, in Chicago, IL. Additional details are provided as follows...
Farley Jackmaster Funk the King Of House explains, "The casting director for the King Of House Music Reality show fell totally in Love with the character of Miss Tracey Bond. There is a spiritual side and a natural side to this show, and I felt that Tracey embellishes all that in this role."
About BBC: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster with its headquarters at Broadcasting House in London.
MEDIA BOOKING: Farley "Jackmaster Funk" Williams is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Williams' management, media contact + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com Virtual PR) information is published below at "The Desk" eMail Desk@Beneficience.com
ABOUT FARLEY JACKMASTER FUNK WILLIAMS:
Farley's Filming Itinerary Sunday, November 5th, 2017.
1) Bishop Willie James Campbell at St.James Church, at 11:30 AM CT, Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 11750 South Lowe Ave, in Chicago, IL at 11:30 AM CT. Farley "Jackmaster Funk Williams extends a warm wcj invitation for attending Sunday's Service, where the filming and some of the same footage will be used for our REALITY SHOW, "The King Of House."
2) Filming at the street signs located on 14th Michigan which include: Farley "Jackmaster Funk" Williams' street sign, his Group, "The HOTMIX 5" street & his wife Delece Williams' new street sign going up.
3) TBA: An in-studio interview will take place later in the day.
4) A complete schedule is posted and being updated at http://www.kingofhouse.com (https://l.facebook.com/
Follow Farley "Jackmaster Funk" Williams' {KingOfHouse}
About Beneficience.com Virtual Prolific Personage PR | (Beneficience.com)
BENEFICIENCE.com PR is a Beverly Hills/Hollywood launched world-class boutique for virtual new media & public relations operation catering to accomplished entrepreneurs & tastemaking clientele in a carousel of business markets and industry categories. Bond is merited at one of LinkedIn's Best PR Consultant's for 2016 and 2017; one of the Top 100 Women to connect with on LinkedIn; and a seasoned Amazon.com bestselling entrepreneurship author, who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope & PR Host Doing The PR Most!"
CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE.com PR Web Presence where her clientele content like that of Farley "Jackmaster Funk" Williams is being showcased 24/7/365 at http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at http://instagram.com/
LinkedIn: /Beneficience PR (company) and Twitter @Beneficience
Contact
Tracey Bond, Manager-Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
