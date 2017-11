Farley Jackmaster Funk Williams' Manager-Virtual Publicist Announces BBC Documentary & Reality Show Weekend Events November 5th, 2017, Chicago, IL

Farley Jackmaster Funk Williams' Manager & Virtual Publicist, Tracey Bond at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR, Announces BBC Documentary & Reality Show Filming Events, in Chicago, IL. Additional details are provided as follows...

Farley Jackmaster Funk Williams - KingofHouseMusic.com

Tracey Bond, Manager-Chief Publicist of Record

BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR

Tracey Bond, Manager-Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR

The BBC European Television Network is coming to Chicago Sunday, November 5th, 2017 to film a "History of House Music" documentary featuring Farley Jackmaster Funk Williams, The King of House Music. Farley will be filming at various locations for a new reality show as well.

About BBC: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster with its headquarters at Broadcasting House in London.

Farley "Jackmaster Funk" Williams is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al.

ABOUT FARLEY JACKMASTER FUNK WILLIAMS:

1) Bishop Willie James Campbell at St.James Church, at 11:30 AM CT, Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 11750 South Lowe Ave, in Chicago, IL. Farley "Jackmaster Funk Williams extends a warm invitation for attending Sunday's Service, where the filming and some of the same footage will be used for the REALITY SHOW, "The King Of House."

2) Filming at the street signs located on 14th Michigan which include: Farley "Jackmaster Funk" Williams' street sign, his Group, "The HOTMIX 5" street & his wife Delece Williams' new street sign going up.

3) TBA: An in-studio interview will take place later in the day.

4) A complete schedule is posted and being updated at http://www.kingofhouse.com