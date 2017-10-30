 
HomeGate Real Estate® now listed on Entrepreneur.com's Business Opportunities List

A new forward-thinking innovative cloud-based brokerage is seeking Territory Brokers to run and operate branch territories in South Carolina and Utah.
 
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeGate Real Estate® is now listed on the Business Opportunities List on Entrepreneur.com. Founder, Paul Tippets says "we are beyond excited to be recognized so quickly after launching our company in January."

HomeGate Real Estate® is an innovative, full-service, cloud-based brokerage that gives you more money, innovative technology services, and the freedom to work from wherever you want.

Our industry-leading training, coaching, and support will help you build a successful real estate business and career. Our structure gives you the ability to earn multiple streams of income, which includes a generous 4% referral bonus for agents, and 10% profit sharing for our broker wcj partners.

HomeGate's paperless platform allows our agents and brokers to run and operate their business entirely online. Our advanced model also eliminates the expenditures associated with a traditional brick and mortar brokerage. There are no franchise fees; no royalty fees; no desk fees, and no annual or monthly fees of any kind.

You can view our Entrepreneur.com listing here: https://www.entrepreneur.com/bizopportunities/homegate-re...

For more information about joining HomeGate Real Estate® visit joinhomegate.com

