 
News By Tag
* Women
* Photography
* Community
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Moncton
  New Brunswick
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
October 2017
3130


"Grace in Pink" Photography Exhibit Opening

Portion of Art Sales to Local Charity "Crossroads for Women"
 
 
You are invited - Grace in Pink
You are invited - Grace in Pink
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Women
Photography
Community

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Moncton - New Brunswick - Canada

Subject:
Events

MONCTON, New Brunswick - Nov. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "Grace in Pink" is an exhibit opening by featured artist Krista Powers Photography. It is an evening to come together and celebrate art, women and community. This exciting event takes place November 13th, 2017 at the Dieppe Arts and Cultural Centre from 7-9 PM.  Admission is free, however, donations for Crossroads for Women are encouraged and accepted at the door.

Krista's vision as a photographer is to help create a positive ripple in the community to help promote self-esteem and confidence through the art of portraiture for women and youth.  She has gathered together women she knows, and who were referred to her for their strength, charisma and being positive role models through what they do in their homes, businesses and communities.

This event is created to share the message of real beauty, confidence, and empowerment.

"You wcj are beautiful, simply because you are real, and you exist." - Krista Powers

"Grace in Pink" also includes conversational space for a number of local female entrepreneurs and two additional artists, as well as MAGMA and Crossroads for Women to interact with the public in attendance on opening night.   There will also be a live belly dance performance. For more information, please visit the event page for "Grace in Pink" on Facebook.

About Krista Powers Photography

Krista Powers is a Nationally Accredited Photographer with the Professional Photographer's of Canada.  She holds National professional photographic Accreditations in Fine Art/Photo Decor, Botanical, and Ornithology/Birds.    In 2016 Krista won Photographic Artist of the Year with the Professional Photographer's of Canada, in the Atlantic Region.  She has also won several awards within the PPOC Regionally and Nationally for her Fine Art Images.  Krista has exhibited at the Photo Moncton Wall of Fame, in downtown Moncton in July and August of 2017, and also Regionally and Nationally with the Professional Photographer's of Canada between 2015-2017.

For more information, please visit www.kristapowersphotography.com

Contact
Krista Powers
***@me.com
End
Source:Krista Powers Photography
Email:***@me.com
Tags:Women, Photography, Community
Industry:Arts
Location:Moncton - New Brunswick - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share