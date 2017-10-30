News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Grace in Pink" Photography Exhibit Opening
Portion of Art Sales to Local Charity "Crossroads for Women"
Krista's vision as a photographer is to help create a positive ripple in the community to help promote self-esteem and confidence through the art of portraiture for women and youth. She has gathered together women she knows, and who were referred to her for their strength, charisma and being positive role models through what they do in their homes, businesses and communities.
This event is created to share the message of real beauty, confidence, and empowerment.
"You wcj are beautiful, simply because you are real, and you exist." - Krista Powers
"Grace in Pink" also includes conversational space for a number of local female entrepreneurs and two additional artists, as well as MAGMA and Crossroads for Women to interact with the public in attendance on opening night. There will also be a live belly dance performance. For more information, please visit the event page for "Grace in Pink" on Facebook.
About Krista Powers Photography
Krista Powers is a Nationally Accredited Photographer with the Professional Photographer's of Canada. She holds National professional photographic Accreditations in Fine Art/Photo Decor, Botanical, and Ornithology/
For more information, please visit www.kristapowersphotography.com
Contact
Krista Powers
***@me.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse